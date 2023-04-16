XDefiant's Ghost Recon faction 'Phantoms': All abilities explained

XDefiant has been on the radar of many arena shooter fans, and Ubisoft has unveiled more details regarding its gameplay mechanics and factions. Each faction offers unique abilities that will incentivize players to opt for a specific playstyle. These groups are based on Ubisoft's popular games like Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon-inspired Phantoms.

Phantoms are also touted as the Future Soldiers in XDefiant and are ideal for players inclined to opt for a tactical approach to combat. If one wishes to swarm their opponents while having robust defense mechanics for themselves and their allies, then Phantoms is the best faction.

Demystifying Phantoms faction abilities in XDefiant

XDefiant's main draw is its free-to-play nature and robust first-person shooter elements with unique character skills akin to Overwatch. Apart from being visually pleasing, XDefiant boasts a handful of factions that add depth to combat and allow players to switch up tactics in their favor using the abilities in each group.

Phantoms are ideal for gaining a tactical advantage over opponents by leveraging one passive trait, two active abilities, and one Ultra skill. Players can even invite friends in the ongoing closed beta, experiment with the faction's capabilities, and determine the best ways to win matches collaboratively.

Defensive individuals can opt for the Blitz Shield active ability of Phantoms. This shield is potent in defending the wielder from bullets. However, players must note that equipping the guard will make the in-game character holster the gun, leaving them vulnerable as long as the shield is held. The Blitz Shield can also be used as a melee weapon to bash opponents.

Mag Barrier is another active shielding ability that Phantoms can resort to. Players can aim and deploy a blue translucent shield to guard themselves and their allies against enemy bullets. It is also potent against grenades. However, the shield can take damage from it and wither away faster. Using this shield, one can adeptly guard a desired zone or defend allies under heavy enemy fire.

Apart from tactical advantages, players resorting to the Phantoms faction in XDefiant can gain a health boost from the passive ability known as Hardened. It jives well with the aforementioned active abilities, Blitz Shield and Mag Barrier. Players can charge at their enemies with the assurance of having enhanced health.

Phantoms have an excellent Ultra skill called Aegis that can wreak havoc in all scenarios. Activating this ability equips the player with a bulky electro-scattergun, a shotgun that shoots out electric bullets. The added advantage of this ability is the plasma shield that surrounds the player and protects them from incoming damage.

Phantoms are thus a potent combination of defensive and aggressive abilities. XDefiant comprises factions like The Libertads, inspired by the rebel groups in Far Cry 6, Dedsec, the hacker group from Watch Dogs 2, Cleaners from Tom Clancy's The Division; and Echelon, derived from Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell series.

XDefiant has garnered positive responses from the community, and those interested to know more can check out this exclusive hands-on impression of the game.

