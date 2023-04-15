XDefiant's Far Cry 6 Libertad faction: All abilities explained

XDefiant is a unique amalgamation of arena-style-shooter titles and factions associated with popular Ubisoft franchises like Far Cry 6, Tom Clancy’s The Division, and more. Experienced from a first-person perspective, the upcoming title is designed to be free-to-play and will feature fast-paced combat, where players have to leverage the abilities of each in-game faction.

Gamers that are going to focus on a playstyle resembling that of a healer can resort to using the Libertad faction inspired by Far Cry 6. This group is also referred to as the Freedom Fighters in XDefiant. While it may seem like a defensive move to opt for this faction, players who wish to survive longer in matches must give it a try.

Demystifying all abilities of the Libertad faction in XDefiant

XDefiant offers a lot of flexibility in terms of choosing factions based on one's preferred playstyle. As opposed to the chaos a gamer can cause in Far Cry 6, the Libertad faction offers abilities that enhance their healing potential. Similar to other groups, this one also has two active abilities, one passive power, and a single Ultra skill.

Apart from being aggressive during gameplay, players must also give equal importance to team coordination. Gamers can assist their squad members by resorting to the Libertad's BioVida Boost. This is an active ability that one can use to produce a healing wave that not only helps their allies in recovering health but also applies a small amount of health regeneration to the whole team.

If players stray from their squad members and find themselves swarmed by opponents, they can use another active ability called the El Remedio. This one involves throwing a gas container in the direction of teammates, which emits smoke capable of healing the allies under its influence.

Espiritu de Libertad is a passive ability associated with this Libertad Far Cry 6 faction in XDefiant. With it, players can heal their allies and themselves at a gradual pace. Gamers can rely on this passive boost in situations where they are hiding behind cover with allies or are in a safe spot.

The Libertad faction still has one last trick up its sleeve in the form of an Ultra ability called Medico Supremo. In near-death situations, players can leverage this Ultra boost to receive a significant amount of health coupled with enhanced healing for a limited duration. This ability serves as a literal lifesaver for players unable to cross over to help their allies.

Besides Libertad or Freedom Fighters, XDefiant also offers the following factions:

Phantoms inspired by Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon series.

Echelon is derived from Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell franchise.

DedSec from Watch Dogs 2.

Cleaners faction is based on Tom Clancy’s The Division series.

Players can peruse this article that delves into the details of all Deadsec faction's abilities. This group is potent in tricking opponents by disabling their mini-maps and offering abilities that can render the foe's Ultra attacks useless.

Those inclined to test out this latest arena shooter can partake in its closed beta and experience the gameplay loop and try out the faction abilities. This extensive guide outlines all relevant title details, like its game modes, maps, and other content featured in the testing phase.

