XDefiant's Watch Dogs 2 faction Deadsec: All abilities explained

XDefiant is Ubisoft’s recent free-to-play title, which enables players to participate in fast-paced battles akin to arena shooters. The game has a vibrant color palette and can be played from a first-person perspective. It also comprises various in-game factions derived from popular Ubisoft games like Watch Dogs 2, Tom Clancy’s The Division, Far Cry 6, and more.

Avid fans of Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs 2 can delve into XDefiant with the Dedsec faction. The characters within this faction are referred to as Cyber Attackers. Each faction comes with a set of unique abilities that allow players to gain an edge over their oppo in this arena shooter.

Demystifying Dedsec faction abilities in XDefiant

XDefiant is currently under development, but players can get a taste of the action by delving into the closed beta. Players inclined to cause chaos, like in Ubisoft's Watch Dogs series, must go for the Dedsec faction. The abilities associated with this faction are liable to trick opponents and overwhelm them.

Hijack is one of the activated abilities implying that one must proactively trigger it in battle. It enables players to hack the opponent’s ability and gain an advantage by turning their foe’s strength against them.

Another activated ability within XDefiant’s Dedsec faction is the Spiderbot. Deploying this bot can be an excellent distraction as it scurries towards its nearest foe and delivers a shock attack. This is potent enough to stun them, and even if the Spiderbot misses, players can shoot the enemy who would be busy shooting the bot.

Players can leverage the Dedsec faction’s Fabricator passive ability when short on gadgets. This enables them to print a new gadget in the aforementioned scenario, which can be a lifesaver in hectic combat encounters.

Each faction boasts an ultimate ability termed Ultra. Dedsec faction players can resort to the Lockout ability that will cause disturbance in the opponents’ HUD by disabling their mini-map, provided the affected enemy is in the area of influence. Furthermore, the Lockout ability will also thwart the opponents from unleashing their abilities and Ultra attacks.

Players can delve into the closed beta and peruse this comprehensive article that covers all the details, like maps and game modes available in the beta. Apart from the Dedsec faction, it features Libertad from Far Cry 6, Cleaners from Tom Clancy’s The Division, Echelon from Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell series, and Phantoms from Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon series.

More about the game

XDefiant being a free-to-play shooter, has the potential to attract many Overwatch fans as it resembles its art style, and the feedback pertaining to its gameplay is positive so far. Furthermore, Ubisoft may even add a few more factions and modes over time after the game’s eventual release.

Presently, this shooter features game modes like Domination, Zone Control, Occupy, Escort, and Hot Shot. There are many maps like Arena, Dumbo, Echelon HQ, and more that fans can play around in and acclimatize with the gameplay mechanics.

