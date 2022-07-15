5 best video games with interesting hacking mechanics

Hacking has been a staple of games across many genres, especially immersive sims. They inject an element of logic into the gameplay amidst all the action-packed shooting and slashing. Throughout the years, different games have had different ways of approaching hacking.

They have generally been a part of more sci-fi and technology-themed franchises. Hacking can also vary from game to game. These range from pin-connecting minigames to more number-centric ones with unique logical rules.

These video games showcase some intriguing hacking mechanics

1) NieR:Automata

Released in 2017, NieR:Automata from Platinum Games was a smash hit. Chronologically, it is the latest entry in Square Enix's Drakengard series and won several awards back on release for its amazing narrative. Control the three Androids: 2B, 9S, and A2 as they return to post-apocalyptic Earth to battle hostile robot forces.

The hacking is different from other games on the list because it relies purely on reflexes rather than logic. Here, players engage in a bullet hell minigame and must destroy the opponent orb that shoots out projectiles while within an enclosed arena.

Makes sense, given that the game is over-the-top and action-packed. NieR:Automata is out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The game is also confirmed to be coming to Nintendo Switch later this year on October 6, 2022.

2) Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Released back in 2011, Eidos Montreal revived the critically acclaimed Deus Ex series with a prequel game set in a dystopian future. As Sarif Industries' security officer Adam Jensen, players find themselves under attack from a mysterious terrorist organization. Armed with cybernetics (called Augmentations) and a plethora of weaponry, Jensen must hunt down those responsible.

The sci-fi sandbox worlds of Human Revolution are packed with attention to detail and allow problem-solving in various ways. One of these is hacking terminals, which can be achieved via hacking network nodes.

Starting from the initial node, each branching path leads to various other elements of the network besides the goal, like data caches and other computers. However, it is a race against time as the enemy can trace the player.

The game is available on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii U, and PC.

3) Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory

Splinter Cell has always been one of Ubisoft's most cherished franchises. The 2005 third-person stealth entry, Chaos Theory, is widely regarded as one of the best games in the genre, and for a good reason.

Iconic protagonist Sam Fisher returns to infiltrate high-security locations and uncover shady dealings in the background. Players are equipped with the perfect set of tools any spy could ask for to achieve this. These range from infrared for heat signature detection to a pistol that can temporarily jam any electronic device.

Hacking is an element here, too, featuring a game of number elimination. Players will be presented with a list of numbers and must discern the correct one. The panel on the right features the changing numbers, and players must be quick to select the correct glowing one. All of this is on a timer as well, so the correct numbers must be narrowed down before an alarm is raised.

The game is available on a wide variety of platforms, including PlayStation 3, Nintendo 3DS, and PC.

4) Fallout: New Vegas

Widely regarded as one of the best games ever, Obsidian Entertainment's open-world RPG is praised to this day. Released back in 2010, it followed in the footsteps of Bethesda's Fallout 3 as a first/third-person exploration RPG.

After being left for dead in the dangerous Mojave Desert, the Courier must track down the culprit and retrieve their stolen package. It strikes a balance between discovery and combat, with various playstyles being feasible - from melee to gun-based.

Hacking has been a staple of the post-apocalyptic franchise, and it returns here. The terminal features several words on the screen with symbols thrown into the mix. Clicking on one will tell the player how many letters out of their selection are in the right spot.

Ultimately a lot of guesswork. But things can be made easier if the player finds groups of symbols between sets of brackets; selecting them will remove incorrect passwords and replenish the number of attempts the player has before being locked out.

5) Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt RED's much controversial 2020 open-world RPG was universally panned for technical and design shortcomings due to development hell. As a mercenary for hire named V, players are thrust into the dark underbelly of the lawless Night City when a heist goes wrong. It takes a page from various games like Deus Ex and Fallout regarding its gameplay while throwing in its new aspects, like the Cyberdeck.

The studio has made strides in patching up the game since launch, but it does have its engaging moments. The hacking, in particular, is enjoyable. The Breach command brings up the hacking screen, presenting players with a matrix of two-digit alphanumerics. These can be compared to designated sequences that must be input into a buffer.

But the key rule is that the main matrix can only alternate between horizontal and vertical picks per input. Players must think two steps ahead to determine how the sequence can fall in line.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

