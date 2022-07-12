Ubisoft to shut down game servers like Assassin's Creed Liberation and Far Cry 3 in September

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Ubisoft recently announced the closure of their online servers that majorly support some of their classic titles, including Assassin's Creed Liberation, Far Cry 3, Assassin's Creed 3 and many more. Starting September 1, 2022, these titles will be completely off steam even for players who bought them.

The French video game company recently updated its long list of iconic titles that will be decommissioned soon, much to the disappointment of many users. The list includes a total of 15 older titles - five Assassin’s Creed games, Far Cry 3, Splinter Cell: Blacklist, and Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands.

Ubisoft shutting down online server and multiplayer for 15 iconic titles

Esportscenter @_esportscenter Ubisoft is shutting down online services for 15 single player games on September 1st including:



• Far Cry 3

• Anno 2070

• Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

The closure of these servers means that players won't be able to get their hands on these titles from September 2022. Although single-player is still on the table, users won't be able to access the game's online mode.

Furthermore, these titles won't receive any other news, updates, patch fixes, statistics or integration functions with Ubisoft's official accounts. Here's a complete list of titles that will be cut off from Ubisoft's main servers along with their respective platforms:

Anno 2070 – PC

Assassin’s Creed II – PC and PlayStation 3

Assassin’s Creed III (2012 version) – PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD – PC

Assassin’s Creed Revelations – PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360

Driver: San Francisco – PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360

Far Cry 3 (2012 version) – PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360

Ghost Recon Future Soldier – PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands – PC

Rayman Legends – PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Wii U

Silent Hunter 5 – PC

Space Junkies – PC (HTC Vive and Oculus)

Splinter Cell Blacklist – PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360

ZombiU – Wii U

As per the company themselves, these particular servers need to be shut down as they no longer meet Ubisoft's stability and quality standards for online play. Another factor involves diverting their resources towards developing next gen titles.

Furthermore, Ubisoft was apparently looking for alternative ways to improve these titles rather than directly shutting them down. However, they were unable to find a resourceful way to ensure the best quality.

While some of the aforementioned titles, like Space Junkies and ZombieU, may not have drawn a massive player base in the past couple of months, fans have held onto them for several years. Nostalgia may be a prominent cause for resentment following Ubisoft's irrevocable decision.

In summation, while the move might have been taken with the company's best interests in mind, fans are a bit disappointed.

