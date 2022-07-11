"No point in buying anything from them": Steam users upset as Ubisoft plans to remove Assassin's Creed Liberation

While recent Assassin's Creed titles are more popular, many players have returned to older ones. This could be due to nostalgia or simply because many missed out on the older games from where it all started.

Much to the disappointment of many buyers, Ubisoft continues to delist these titles as news has emerged that it will delist another older game, and naturally, fans aren't happy.

For some, it no longer makes sense to buy an Ubisoft game since they will be prevented from playing it due to no faults of their own.

Assassin's Creed has journeyed a lot since the first game emerged decades ago. Irrespective of its lore and background, the games remain one of the most popular franchises in video games.

As a result, it's unclear why Ubisoft is currently making such decisions. Unfortunately for the existing owners, it feels unfair since they have paid for these games. Assassin's Creed titles also don't qualify as live service games with a natural shelf life. Irrespective of Ubisoft's reasoning, Steam users aren't happy with the decision.

Steam community in uproar over Ubisoft discontinuing Assassin's Creed Liberation

The main post was made by Reddit user u/reflexmaster123, who couldn't understand the decisions made by Ubisoft. The user shared the news on social media about the discontinuation of Assassin's Creed Liberation HD. Other users also reacted to how they felt about the entire issue.

One user stated that the game was available at a steep discount even during the recent summer sale. It seems quite fishy that Ubisoft was looking to sell a game at a discount that they plan to discontinue after approximately two months at the time of writing.

While some users didn't mind getting the bundle at a discount, they still think that Assassin's Creed Liberation HD shouldn't have been a part of it. They believe that the move to include it in the bundle is pretty shoddy at best.

One Steam user even believes that the game will be locked from all regions come September. With the closure of the servers, the DRM check required on execution of the game file won't be able to take place, which will essentially mean the end of the game.

Some feel that the entire decision is tragic since the older titles satisfy gamers more than recent ones.

It's not just the Assassin's Creed games that are being shut down in the near future. Games like Far Cry 3 are also getting the same treatment due to the closure of servers for these titles.

While the decision might have been taken by Ubisoft with commercial interests in mind, fans are quite unhappy. Ubisoft is currently going through turbulent times and there was news about the company trying to find a new buyer. Amidst all the existing problems, the current decision is sure to increase unrest even more.

