What is the new Hot Shot game mode in XDefiant?

The developers at XDefiant recently announced a brand new game mode called Hot Shot, which is currently available to players with access to the Closed Beta Test. It combines elements from classic Call of Duty offerings like Kill Confirmed and Cranked, challenging players to put their skills to the test. Despite being a casual mode, it requires them to perform their best if they want to emerge victorious.

XDefiant is an upcoming free-to-play first-person shooter title from Ubisoft. The game is a competitive arena shooter at its core. Players can select from five unique Factions, each with their own set of Abilities and Ultras. They can turn the game's outcome in their favor by utilizing their strengths and their individual playstyles.

A Closed Beta Test of the game is currently underway, allowing fans to get a taste of the upcoming title ahead of its release.

Everything that XDefiant fans need to know about the new game mode 'Hot Shot'

Hot Shot is the latest mode to be added in XDefiant, where players have to collect tokens from eliminated opponents, just like in Call of Duty's Kill Confirmed. But there's a twist. Thoe who collect the most tokens become the Hot Shot and their position is revealed on the map, making them an easy target for their enemies.

Becoming the Hot Shot isn't all bad, because the game grants them increased speed and the ability to take fights if they manage to become one. They can use this in their favor to mow down their opponents.

With its unique twist on classic game modes, Hot Shot requires players to be strategic and skilful to succeed. Coupled with the added challenge of being the Hot Shot, they must decide whether to play it safe or risk it all for a chance at a win.

Fans who are eager to try out the latest offering can launch XDefiant and head to the Play section. From there, they will need to select the Hot Shot playlist. Once selected, they will be placed in a lobby where they can try out the latest mode.

XDefiant's beta version was launched on April 13, 2023, at 10 am PT and will run until April 23, 2023, at 11 pm PT. During the Closed Beta Test, they can access 14 maps, five factions, and five game modes. The beta version is available on PC (via Ubisoft Connect), Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.

With the opportunity to try out multiple game modes and factions, players can get a feel for the game's mechanics and decide which playstyle suits them best prior to the final release. As the beta testing phase continues, XDefiant aims to receive feedback from players and make improvements to the title.

