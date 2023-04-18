XDefiant Seasonal Roadmap: What to expect on launch?

XDefiant is an upcoming free-to-play first-person shooter game from Ubisoft. At its core, it is a competitive arena shooter where players take advantage of the abilities and ultras of different factions in the game. Although a final launch date is yet to be revealed, a Closed Beta Testing phase is currently underway, enabling fans to get a taste of the title ahead of its release.

In this Beta Test, players can enjoy five factions, 14 unique maps, and four different modes. Apart from that, they can access a limited-time Battle Pass with 10 tiers of cosmetics to unlock. With so much content already in the game, developers have revealed what fans can expect at the launch and future seasons. This article will take a closer look at the Seasonal Roadmap for XDefiant.

Everything that XDefiant fans can expect on launch and future seasons

Based on the overview of the Seasonal Roadmap, the game is set to debut with five distinct factions: Libertad, Echelon, Phantoms, DedSec, and the Cleaners. Additionally, players will have access to all 14 maps available in the Beta. In terms of weapons, there will be a grand total of 24 guns, each of which can be customized with 44 unlockable attachments.

XDefiant will feature five different modes, consisting of three that are Arena-based and two that are Linear. In addition, gamers will have the opportunity to access a new Battle Pass that includes a plethora of cosmetic items to grind for and unlock.

When it comes to seasonal updates, a new one will be released every three months. Each one will bring with it a brand new faction with new characters to choose from, maps, weapons, in-game cosmetics and bundles, limited-time events, and needless to say, a new Battle Pass.

As with any game that undergoes regular updates and changes, it is inevitable that XDefiant will require regular maintenance to meet the changing needs and expectations of the community.

To maintain a fair and competitive experience for everyone, the developers have mentioned that they will be providing regular updates for the game. These will address any potential balancing issues, fix bugs and glitches, and add new features or content to the game, ensuring that players have a fresh and engaging experience.

With Ubisoft's dedication to supporting the game through ongoing updates, they can look forward to an ever-evolving and exciting XDefiant experience.

The beta version of XDefiant went live on April 13, 2023, at 10 am PT and will conclude on April 23, 2023, at 11 pm PT. Currently, there are 14 maps, five factions, and four game modes available in the Closed Beta Test. It is available on PC (via Ubisoft Connect), Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.

