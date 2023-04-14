All XDefiant beta rewards available right now

XDefiant closed beta is out and allows players to experience the upcoming free-to-play title before it is officially released on the live servers. Players who applied to play on their website got their access to play, while others are generally tuning into the drops enabled partners on Twitch to get a drop of the game key. Ubisoft has stepped up their game and they are currently not only allowing users to receive an exclusive key by watching streams but are also allowing them to grab a selective amount of rewards to participate alongside other beta players.

XDefiant is rewarding players with a lot of in-game goodies for trying out its beta

XDefiant is offering its players 10 different items consisting of different weapon skins, emojis, and player cards to participate in the beta phase of the game. They have declared that these items will be available for a limited phase until the beta ends and will not be obtainable during the later phases.

The list of skins available to pick up during the beta are as follows:

Weapon Skins

M4A1 “Disruption” Weapon Skin

M870 “Cobalt” Weapon Skin

Magnum “Black & Bling” Weapon Skin

MP7 “Graffiti” Weapon Skin

MK20 “Pelagic” Weapon Skin

MP5 “TechX” Weapon Skin

Character Skins

Kersey “Dungaree” Character Skin

De Rosa “Hi-Velocity” Character Skin

Emoji

Emoji “XD Style”

Player Card

MVP/Profile/KS “Hi-Velocity” Player Card

There are currently two violet category skins, namely "Violet" D50 Pistol Weapon Skin and "Violet" MK 20 SSR Weapon Skin, that cannot be obtained in-game and will be available as part of Twitch-partnered streamer drops and can be gained by watching a few hours of the stream and linking a Ubisoft account to the platform.

Obtaining key

The limited-time XDefiant Beta key can typically be obtained by watching 30 minutes of streaming from drop enabled Twitch partners. Alternatively, players can opt to download the SteelSeries GG app and register using their information, and they can get access to the immediately after verifying their email address and password.

Content

- free 10 tier battle pass

- very easy to use UI

- map voting

- red dots on mini map

- ranked play

- 14 maps

- 24 weapons (including an ACR)



The XDefiant beta is currently limited to a smaller number of factions but offers numerous amounts of maps namely Attica Heights, Arena, DUMBO, Echelon HQ, Emporium, Liberty, Mayday, Meltdown, Midway, Nudleplex, Pueblito, Showtime, Times Square, and Zoo.

Although players can only get their hands on the Unranked playlist, it can be expected that they will be able to play other game modes once the game is officially released on different gaming platforms.

