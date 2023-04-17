XDefiant unlocks all weapons and attachments for the players to explore

FPS lovers can be seen flocking around Ubisoft's free-to-play XDefiant Closed Beta. Many compare it to Call of Duty, claiming it can dethrone Activision's best competitive shooter game. The Closed Beta began on April 13, 2023, with several ranked matches and different game modes. During this, a bug prevented players from fully enjoying the test by blocking the progression of challenges required to unlock weapons and characters.

Fixing the bug would have taken too much time; consequently, the developers chose a different solution. Ubisoft has unlocked all game features, allowing immediate access. This April 17, XDefiant's official Twitter handle broke the news, and here we've got everything covered for you.

XDefiant's executive producer Mark Rubin confirms unlocking all features for every player

Since the game is currently in its Closed Beta phase, issues are normal. However, after several days of constant errors and bugs, fans were seen fretting about the progression. In its response, XDefiant's developers resolved to make an extremely bold move.

XDefiant @PlayXDefiant Due to the progression issues, we've unlocked all weapons and attachments for everyone! Check them out and let us know your favorite loadout!



Class and loadouts might not save, we are investigating the issue. So make sure to prepare your class as soon as you join a match!

This April 17, XDefiant's official Twitter handle broke the news that they have provided every player with direct access to all the game's features. Similar to the game's Twitter account, executive producer Mark Rubin also used Twitter to confirm the news.

Mark Rubin @PixelsofMark UPDATE: Ok so we've pushed out a change that should unlock everything for everyone. You still may have issues saving loadouts (I am so sorry, I know that's super painful) but that can't be fixed with this change. UPDATE: Ok so we've pushed out a change that should unlock everything for everyone. You still may have issues saving loadouts (I am so sorry, I know that's super painful) but that can't be fixed with this change.

His recent Twitter update confirms that Ubisoft has unlocked all game features for all players. Fans now have access to every weapon available, along with everything the different classes have to offer in the game. There is no need to grind day and night throughout the map.

While this might be good news for weaponry enthusiasts, it doesn't mean the issues have been fixed. Players will still have problems saving their loadouts and will have to re-create the loadout every time they start a new game.

This has to be the most annoying issue for any FPS lover, constantly preparing loadouts before each match. But granting access to everything is certainly a good move from the developers' side.

In his Twitter update, Mark Rubin also stated that they could not fix the loadouts issue with this change. He apologized to the XDefiant fans for the bug and acknowledged how painful it is to repeatedly fix the loadout before every game.

Although Ubisoft has unlocked all game features, it's worth noting that the skin progression has been suspended; all skins are disabled in the game. Since XDefiant is just in the Closed Beta phase, these issues are expected to surface. However, this solution only addresses one of the several problems in the Beta, including matchmaking errors, daily challenge bugs, and crashes.

The developers are in their thinking chairs, trying to figure out and fix most bugs before the intended full release date. Going back to XDefiant's Closed Beta, it is available on PC, Xbox Series XlS, and PlayStation 5, allowing crossplay between players on different platforms. In addition, the Beta offers multiple game modes, including Domination and Escort, each with distinct challenges.

Players can choose factions inspired by Ubisoft's franchises, such as Far Cry and Splinter Cell, with more factions potentially added at the full launch. We will inform you when the full game launches.

