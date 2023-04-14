XDefiant server is not working: possible reason, fixes and more

XDefiant, Ubisoft's latest first-person arena shooter. It's free to play, so many players will check it out. Today is the first day of the closed beta, so it's the first time gamers can check it out. Many players are already reporting issues, which certainly doesn't bode well for the game's future.

There are a few troubleshooting methods you can use to try and fix the issue. Unfortunately, there's no fix from the game itself right now. This is a common issue when games first go live, as everyone wants to get in on the excitement.

The traffic is always incredibly high at the time, which many servers struggle with. Games are built to withstand much traffic, but launches are often met with unpredictable totals. Nevertheless, try these methods to get it working again.

How to troubleshoot server issues for XDefiant

First, you can try restarting the device you are playing on. Sometimes just having the device take a small break can strengthen its connection to whatever it's running. This is especially true for older devices and ones that rarely get turned off. They need to be turned off occasionally, so perhaps start now.

S∆M @samleakshere XDefiant beta test started with huge servers issues lol ! Even the training mode not loading🤐 matchmaking issues server issues !!!!



You can also try restarting the app only. Sometimes, the same is true for an application. If it's not working, loading it up from the beginning again can sometimes fix the issue or at least temporarily allow players to continue playing.

Logging out and back into the Ubisoft account for XDefiant appears to be one of the best ways to troubleshoot the server. When you log out, the game does a bit of a reset. When you log back in, it has to connect again, so it could be stronger this time.

XDefiant is having server issues on the first day (Image via Ubisoft)

Since this game is online, it requires an internet connection. If XDefiant servers are giving you trouble, it might somehow be related to the internet connection. Try resetting the internet in your area and try to connect again.

These aren't guaranteed fixes. However, they will often work temporarily. In the meantime, Ubisoft is working on a permanent fix and trying to stabilize the servers.

