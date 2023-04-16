When does XDefiant closed beta test end

The XDefiant closed beta is the first chance for the public to test out Ubisoft’s upcoming FPS adventure. Since April 13, the beta has been grabbing plenty of headlines due to its high-octane action. However, this will end very soon since the test is only for a limited period of time.

Ubisoft had already announced the start and end dates of the XDefiant closed beta even before it began. This has enabled players to plan well and enjoy the varied content. The developers are offering plenty of game modes, maps, and factions to the community. All of this can be enjoyed at no additional cost if one has access to the beta before it ends.

The XDefiant closed beta test ends on April 23 at 11 pm PT

There have been previous test sessions held before the XDefiant closed beta. That was highly limited, and participants had to maintain secrecy about the developments. However, that’s not the case with the current one, as players are free to enjoy the game until it ends and share their opinions about it.

As of this writing (April 16), the XDefiant closed beta will continue for another week. It will end on April 23 at 11 pm PT/2 am ET (April 24). This is based on the original information shared by Ubisoft. There hasn’t been any change to the initial schedule so far.

However, the developers have the right to tweak the dates. Hence, the current beta could be closed earlier or extended.

How to access the closed beta

The current beta test is open to all gamers, including those who have participated in the previous session. However, players will need a key to get access. Here are a few different ways to become eligible for the code:

Registering via the Ubisoft website.

Using the link available on Ubisoft Connect.

Watching the official Twitch streams (drops will be random).

The XDefiant closed beta is available on PC, Xbox Series XlS, and PlayStation 5. There’s crossplay, so players on different platforms can play with each other. The beta test has game modes like Domination, Escort, and more, with each having its fair share of challenges.

Players can also choose between different factions inspired by Ubisoft’s franchises. There’s popular representation from games like Far Cry and Splinter Cell, and more could be added at full launch.

While Ubisoft hasn’t stated the final release date, players can enjoy the ongoing beta test and have an exciting experience.

