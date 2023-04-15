Ubisoft's newest title, XDefiant, is currently available in closed beta. The game introduces an entirely new concept in which players form a team of six and employ unique skills. It takes teamwork and gunplay skills to win, and it is appreciated by many since it provides a unique gaming experience with fast-paced action and numerous fascinating features from the developers.
The game's first impression was enhanced by the fact that it gives a range of rewards to players. With some simple procedures, they can acquire gorgeous weapon skins from Twitch. The following article will explain how to obtain the Violet cosmetics through Twitch Drops.
XDefiant Twitch Drops guide: How to get the Violet Weapon skins
XDefiant came out strong with an engaging gameplay experience for players, as well as game-specific incentives. These rewards will be exclusive to the users as they will no longer be available after the close beta concludes.
The game offers skins via Twitch Drops, and users just need to take a few actions to obtain these special rewards.
Twitch Rewards:
- D50 Pistol "Violet" Weapon Skin
- MK 20 SSR "Violet" Weapon Skin
Players must link their Twitch profile to their Ubisoft account in order to get the item. This is the most important stage, and they need to double-check if they are appropriately connected as otherwise, they will not be able to reap the benefits.
Following the connecting, both prizes will have detailed descriptions to get.
The D50 Pistol "Violet" Weapon Skin has been made available from April 13, 10 am PDT/7 pm CEST to April 24, 8 am CEST/April 23, 11 pm PDT. To acquire it, they must watch the Twitch streams of any eligible partnered creators for at least one hour.
The MK 20 SSR "Violet" Weapon Skin is also made available from April 13, 10 am PDT/7 pm CEST till April 24, 8 am CEST/April 23, 11 pm PDT. For this skin, they can watch any streamer on Twitch for at least one hour.
XDefiant has collaborated with 481 Ywitch streamers from various locations to ensure that every player has an equal opportunity to receive the rewards.
Other rewards incorporated with XDefiant
Weapon skins
- M4A1 “Disruption” Weapon Skin
- M870 “Cobalt” Weapon Skin
- Magnum “Black & Bling” Weapon Skin
- MP7 “Graffiti” Weapon Skin
- MK20 “Pelagic” Weapon Skin
- MP5 “TechX” Weapon Skin
Character skins
- Kersey “Dungaree” Character Skin
- De Rosa “Hi-Velocity” Character Skin
Emoji
- Emoji “XD Style”
Player card
- MVP/Profile/KS “Hi-Velocity” Player Card
Factions (characters) available in XDefiant
Currently, there are limited factions available in the game that include:
- Cleaners: The Pyro Technicians from The Division
- Echelon: The Super Spies fromSplinter Cell
- Libertad: The Freedom Fighters from Far Cry 6
- Phantoms: The Future Soldiers from Ghost Recon Phantoms
- Dedsec: The Cyber Attackers from Watch Dogs 2
The XDefiant closed beta is currently live and will be available until April 23, 2023.