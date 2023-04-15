Ubisoft's newest title, XDefiant, is currently available in closed beta. The game introduces an entirely new concept in which players form a team of six and employ unique skills. It takes teamwork and gunplay skills to win, and it is appreciated by many since it provides a unique gaming experience with fast-paced action and numerous fascinating features from the developers.

The game's first impression was enhanced by the fact that it gives a range of rewards to players. With some simple procedures, they can acquire gorgeous weapon skins from Twitch. The following article will explain how to obtain the Violet cosmetics through Twitch Drops.

XDefiant Twitch Drops guide: How to get the Violet Weapon skins

XDefiant @PlayXDefiant Want to unlock cool exclusives in XDefiant?



Make sure you're tuning in to watch XDefiant on Twitch to earn the Violet weapon skins for the MK 20 SSR and the D50! Want to unlock cool exclusives in XDefiant? Make sure you're tuning in to watch XDefiant on Twitch to earn the Violet weapon skins for the MK 20 SSR and the D50! https://t.co/YkppPdJUP6

XDefiant came out strong with an engaging gameplay experience for players, as well as game-specific incentives. These rewards will be exclusive to the users as they will no longer be available after the close beta concludes.

The game offers skins via Twitch Drops, and users just need to take a few actions to obtain these special rewards.

Twitch Rewards:

D50 Pistol "Violet" Weapon Skin

MK 20 SSR "Violet" Weapon Skin

Players must link their Twitch profile to their Ubisoft account in order to get the item. This is the most important stage, and they need to double-check if they are appropriately connected as otherwise, they will not be able to reap the benefits.

Following the connecting, both prizes will have detailed descriptions to get.

The D50 Pistol "Violet" Weapon Skin has been made available from April 13, 10 am PDT/7 pm CEST to April 24, 8 am CEST/April 23, 11 pm PDT. To acquire it, they must watch the Twitch streams of any eligible partnered creators for at least one hour.

The MK 20 SSR "Violet" Weapon Skin is also made available from April 13, 10 am PDT/7 pm CEST till April 24, 8 am CEST/April 23, 11 pm PDT. For this skin, they can watch any streamer on Twitch for at least one hour.

XDefiant has collaborated with 481 Ywitch streamers from various locations to ensure that every player has an equal opportunity to receive the rewards.

Other rewards incorporated with XDefiant

XDefiant @PlayXDefiant



Check out what you can earn when you progress the Closed Beta Reward Track! Who doesn't love free stuff?Check out what you can earn when you progress the Closed Beta Reward Track! Who doesn't love free stuff? 😉Check out what you can earn when you progress the Closed Beta Reward Track! https://t.co/6Jk87uDrxz

Weapon skins

M4A1 “Disruption” Weapon Skin

M870 “Cobalt” Weapon Skin

Magnum “Black & Bling” Weapon Skin

MP7 “Graffiti” Weapon Skin

MK20 “Pelagic” Weapon Skin

MP5 “TechX” Weapon Skin

Character skins

Kersey “Dungaree” Character Skin

De Rosa “Hi-Velocity” Character Skin

Emoji

Emoji “XD Style”

Player card

MVP/Profile/KS “Hi-Velocity” Player Card

Factions (characters) available in XDefiant

Currently, there are limited factions available in the game that include:

Cleaners : The Pyro Technicians from The Division

: The Pyro Technicians from The Division Echelon : The Super Spies fromSplinter Cell

: The Super Spies fromSplinter Cell Libertad : The Freedom Fighters from Far Cry 6

: The Freedom Fighters from Far Cry 6 Phantoms : The Future Soldiers from Ghost Recon Phantoms

: The Future Soldiers from Ghost Recon Phantoms Dedsec: The Cyber Attackers from Watch Dogs 2

The XDefiant closed beta is currently live and will be available until April 23, 2023.

