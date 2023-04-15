How to get XDefiant beta access from Twitch drop

Ubisoft's latest shooter title, XDefiant, has now entered closed beta. Players will be immersed in an entirely new scenario, complete with fresh maps, gunfight mechanisms, title-specific elements, and more. In the game, one must choose characters from a number of XDefiant factions, and a team of six will be formed. During the match, players will be able to freely switch between factions and load-outs.

The title will be very competitive, with victory relying significantly on teamwork and gunplay abilities. Players will be eager to participate in the limited beta and gain firsthand gameplay experience. The following post will offer all of the relevant information concerning Twitch Drop beta access.

How to get XDefiant beta access through Twitch Drop

Players will be able to access and enjoy the XDefiant closed beta by obtaining a redeem code from the game's Twitch Drop. However, a procedure must be followed in order to enjoy this exclusive access.

XDefiant @PlayXDefiant



Check out our list of creators who will be granting access via Twitch Drops.



playxdefiant.com/ClosedBetaCrea… If you want access to the XDefiant Closed Beta, you'll need to know where to get it!Check out our list of creators who will be granting access via Twitch Drops.

Twitch Drops will provide closed beta access from April 13, 10 am PDT/7 pm CEST to April 15, 7 pm CEST/10 am PDT. This exclusive access will be accessible for the next 48 hours. The technique is straightforward: you must link your Twitch account to your Unisoft account. Following that, you must watch XDefiant streams on Twitch, but bear in mind that you must only watch streamers that are partnered with the game. To obtain the redeemable code, users must watch streams of any of the qualified partnered streamers for at least 30 minutes.

Console users must connect their Ubisoft Connect account to their console.

XDefiant has partnered with a total of 481 streamers across a wide number of regions so that every player has an equal opportunity to earn the rewards.

All the rewards available in the closed beta of XDefiant

XDefiant @PlayXDefiant



Check out what you can earn when you progress the Closed Beta Reward Track!

The title provides gamers with intriguing content, which improves the game's first impression. They've included stuff like weapon skins, emojis, player cards, and Twitch exclusive incentives that one may get during the beta period. These items will only be accessible during the beta stage and will not be included in the subsequent phase.

All rewards incorporated with the title:

Weapon Skins

M4A1 “Disruption” Weapon Skin

M870 “Cobalt” Weapon Skin

Magnum “Black & Bling” Weapon Skin

MP7 “Graffiti” Weapon Skin

MK20 “Pelagic” Weapon Skin

MP5 “TechX” Weapon Skin

Character Skins

Kersey “Dungaree” Character Skin

De Rosa “Hi-Velocity” Character Skin

Emoji

Emoji “XD Style”

Player Card

MVP/Profile/KS “Hi-Velocity” Player Card

Twitch Exclusive rewards

D50 "Violet" Weapon Skin: Watch streams of any partnered streamer for at least 1 hour.

MK 20 SSR "Violet" Weapon Skin: Watch streams of any streamer for at least 1 hour.

Twitch drops are only accessible for 48 hours, from April 13-15.

