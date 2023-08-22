With Call of Duty coming to Ubisoft+, what does it mean for XDefiant?

All Activision Blizzard titles, including current and future Call of Duty games, will be available in Ubisoft’s subscription-based service, Ubisoft+. While it seems to be counterintuitive for the company to increase competition for its own shooter title XDefiant, this arrangement is a result of Microsoft trying to close the deal on Activision’s acquisition.

Call of Duty has become a long-running series of blockbuster games that provide a fast-paced gaming experience. Ubisoft’s XDefiant is currently under development, but the most recent beta phases showcased its arcade-style gameplay. The presence of Call of Duty in the subscription-based platform could have drastic effects on the company’s own shooter title.

Let us take a closer look at how the introduction of Call of Duty in Ubisoft+ can affect XDefiant in the future.

Ubisoft brings XDefiant’s competitor Call of Duty titles to its subscription-based service

XDefiant went live in a limited beta phase to provide the community with a glance at how the game performs. Its gameplay and mechanics seem to directly target the Call of Duty community with a fast-paced combat experience alongside a twist with character-based abilities. The title mostly shared similarities with previous-generation CoD titles with its arcade-style shooting and movement mechanics.

Ubisoft+ will feature all Call of Duty games for a total of 15 years. The company has also received the rights to license and distribute it to cloud gaming corporations, console manufacturers, and more. However, access to all the games would only be available to the player base with a monthly payment system in Ubisoft+.

XDefiant is reportedly being released towards the end of August 2023 as a free-to-play shooter title. This could be a golden opportunity for the developers to optimize their game and garner a large number of players. A quick showcase of the potential of Ubisoft’s new title could drag a percentage of the player base from CoD.

However, XDefiant would have to compete with one of the largest studios that generate a massive amount of playable content. CoD currently utilizes a common platform and caters to both multiplayer and battle royale enthusiasts. This would be a tough market to crack for Ubisoft’s shooter as it can only compete with the multiplayer segment.

Fortunately, one of the key factors that favor XDefiant is its free-to-play nature. The developers can take this opportunity to provide players with a better gameplay experience than their competitors. This could also help the company gather more game data and utilize it to launch the upcoming shooter title successfully.

Regardless of the competition, Ubisoft can potentially secure a large capital through its subscription services, including all Activision Blizzard games. The entire deal puts the company at the helm for the next decade with its licensing rights.

Regardless of the competition, Ubisoft can potentially secure a large capital through its subscription services, including all Activision Blizzard games. The entire deal puts the company at the helm for the next decade with its licensing rights.