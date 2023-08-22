Call of Duty games are coming to Ubisoft+ post Xbox Acquisition; expected dates, price, and more

Call of Duty and other Activision-Blizzard games are coming to major subscription service, Ubisoft+, after the Microsoft acquisition. In order to appease the CMA, Microsoft will be transferring the cloud streaming rights for all current and new Activision-Blizzard games to Ubisoft for the next 15 years. The French developer-publisher behind Assassin's Creed will also be able to license the games to cloud gaming companies, service providers, and console makers.

Originally announced back in January 2022, the $68.7 billion acquisition has been in turmoil, with Call of Duty and Cloud Gaming being the focus. The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) originally blocked the merger over concerns about Xbox's market dominance in cloud game streaming with Game Pass Cloud Gaming.

With this restructuring of the deal, Microsoft has addressed CMA's primary concern regarding the acquisition. Now the competition regulator has until the October 18, 2023 deadline to approve or block the merger.

When is Call of Duty coming to Ubisoft+? Expected dates explored

Call of Duty, along with other Activision-Blizzard games, is coming to Ubisoft+ following the Microsoft acquisition, which has currently been approved in more than forty countries and markets, including China and the European Union.

Aside from US's FTC, UK's CMA has been the major market regulator opposing the deal. With's FTC's lawsuit dismissed, CMA remains the only major blockade against this acquisition.

Following the restructuring, the CMA has until October 18 to approve or block the merger, and as such, the deal could close as soon as the fall of this year.

Ubisoft+ prices and tiers

The subscription service by the French developer-publisher consists of mainly first-party titles. The tiers, prices, and features are as follows.

Ubisoft+ PC Access ($14.99)

Available on PC via Ubisoft Connect

Includes all Ubisoft games with the highest editions and DLCs

Ubisoft+ Multi Access ($17.99)

Available on PC via Ubisoft Connect and Xbox

Includes all Ubisoft games with the highest editions and DLCs on PC and a selection of games on Xbox

Ubisoft+ Classics (Included with PlayStation Plus or Extra)

Available on PlayStation 4 and 5

Includes a selection of games on PlayStation

Ubisoft is known for single-player franchises like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Watch Dogs, as well as the Tom Clancy series of shooter titles like Ghost Recon, Division, Splinter Cell, and more.

Interestingly, one of the most anticipated titles from Ubisoft is a "CoD-killer" XDefiant—a free-to-play first-person shooter developed by Mark Rubin, former Executive Producer at Infinity Ward and the brains behind the original Modern Warfare trilogy. It'll be interesting to see both XDefiant and Call of Duty available under one platform.