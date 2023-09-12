Why was XDefiant delayed? Ubisoft's "CoD-killer" future remains uncertain even after successful beta period

Ubisoft's very own Call of Duty killer XDefiant got delayed again. And in a recent blog post, Mark Rubin, Executive Game Director/Producer of Ubisoft, has explained why. After a successful Beta period, it might seem odd to the community that the game is yet to have an official release date. Millions of people participated in XDefiant's open beta, and the feedback has been amazing so far.

However, Rubin's latest post explains where the game stands and why it is delayed. Read on to learn more regarding the current status.

XDefiant development update: Why is Ubisoft yet to give a release date?

Mark Rubin stated that the game doesn't meet the requirement in the first sub to the first parties like Sony and Xbox. However, failing the first submission for a first-party platform is quite common for most games. Hence, the developers have been fixing certain bugs that the first parties experienced during the submission.

Rubin has also mentioned that the game will be "ready to ship" once it gets a pass certificate from the first parties. As promised earlier, the game was supposed to be released in August. However, the developers will require some more time to work on meeting all the requirements for passing the submission. Here is the current status of XDefiant:

"We are currently in the CM prep part of that process and will hopefully be submitting to 1st parties in a little less than 2 weeks."

When does XDefiant launch?

While the game doesn't have an official release date yet, the recent blog post hinted at a possible mid-to-end September release period. This period can also get delayed if the game receives a conditional pass, which indicates a mandatory day 1 patch. If this situation ever arises, the release period can be further pushed back to early-to-mid October.

One thing fans can be assured of is that the game is coming this year. While the previous summer release announcement didn't come true, players won't have to wait much longer to get their hands on this free-to-play FPS multiplayer.

Mark Rubin has also revealed that the map voting feature is in the game right now. Developers have been working on a Search and Destroy mode like Call of Duty as the community has been clamoring for it.

For more news and updates regarding XDefiant, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section.