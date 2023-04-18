Best controller settings for XDefiant

The closed beta of XDefiant went live on April 13, 2023, at 10 am PT and is currently underway. This highly anticipated game can be played on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, providing players with a chance to explore all that the upcoming release has to offer. It features cross-play and cross-progression functionality, resulting in an integrated experience that few other games can match.

Given that the game supports cross-play, players may frequently find themselves matched with those on different platforms, potentially placing those using controllers at a disadvantage compared to others utilizing a mouse and keyboard. Additionally, as a competitive arena shooter game, players must ensure that they fine-tune their settings so that they are evenly matched with others.

To assist players who prefer controllers, this guide will take a closer look at the best controller settings in XDefiant that will provide them with a consistent gunplay experience.

Most optimal controller settings to use in XDefiant

XDefiant is primarily a fast-paced arcade shooter, where most times, a player's gunfighting skills will determine the outcome of the match. As such, using the appropriate controller settings is crucial in increasing one's chances of winning engagements.

Hence, the following settings are recommended to provide players with the most consistent gunfighting experience in XDefiant:

Button layout : Skill Thumb Brawler

: Skill Thumb Brawler Stick layout : Default

: Default Aim assist : Standard

: Standard Aim assist strength adjustment : 0

: 0 Aim assist follow adjustment : 0

: 0 Aim response curve type : Reverse S-Curve

: Reverse S-Curve ADS sensitivity multiplier (Low Zoom) : 0.90x

: 0.90x ADS sensitivity multiplier (High Zoom) : 0.90x

: 0.90x Invert horizontal Axis : As per the user's personal preference.

: As per the user's personal preference. Invert vertical axis : As per the user's personal preference.

: As per the user's personal preference. Horizontal Sensitivity : As per the user's personal preference.

: As per the user's personal preference. Vertical Sensitivity : As per the user's personal preference.

: As per the user's personal preference. Acceleration Speed Multiplier : 1.00x

: 1.00x Dead Zone – Left Stick : As per the user's personal preference.

: As per the user's personal preference. Dead Zone – Right stick : As per the user's personal preference.

: As per the user's personal preference. Controller Vibration: Off (Highly recommended)

While these settings should offer a balanced and optimal experience for controller users in XDefiant, it's important to note that controller settings can vary depending on the player's gameplay style and personal preference.

Some players may prefer lower sensitivity settings, while others may opt for faster camera movement capabilities. Similarly, aim assist preferences can also vary. Hence, it is advised to start with these settings as a baseline and then fine-tune them according to your personal preferences.

