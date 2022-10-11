Overwatch 2 guide: Aim assist options and possible reasons why aiming feels off

Overwatch 2 is out on consoles and PCs and, despite a somewhat messy launch, has attracted a steady stream of players. The aiming mechanism is one of the main gripes fans seem to have with the latest hero shooter. Many players have described it as "aiming on ice," which is a big problem for a fast-paced competitive shooter.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch and ’s to twitter.com/DpsDeku/status… Deku @DpsDeku There’s no double shield to stop me now 🕷️ There’s no double shield to stop me now 🕷️ https://t.co/HGTJvewJ97 Masterclass on how to bring the Widowmaker snipesand’s to #Overwatch2 Masterclass on how to bring the Widowmaker snipes 🎯and👋’s to #Overwatch2! twitter.com/DpsDeku/status…

This guide will tackle potential issues with the aim and how they can be rectified via the settings.

Does Overwatch 2 have aim assist?

Yes, it does, just like the first game. It can be enabled from Settings -> General -> Controller. Under the Controller section, hit Advanced, and here, controller users can see Aim Assist Strength, Aim Assist WIndow Size, Aim Assist Legacy Mode, Aim Smoothing and Aim Ease In. On PC, only the last two options are available for keyboard & mouse users. Note that any aim assist will be disabled when playing on PC lobbies.

Interestingly, this option also ties into the floatiness that fans have been complaining about.

Why does the aiming fee off, and how to fix it?

ClubXbox @TheClubXbox Something is REALLY off with how #Overwatch2 feels when it comes to aiming compared to Overwatch 1. Tried to use the legacy toggle in controls, but that just switches movement to the right stick. Please fix this @Blizzard_Ent . Deadzone and acceleration settings are needed also Something is REALLY off with how #Overwatch2 feels when it comes to aiming compared to Overwatch 1. Tried to use the legacy toggle in controls, but that just switches movement to the right stick. Please fix this @Blizzard_Ent. Deadzone and acceleration settings are needed also https://t.co/VWWs2RmGvH

For one, Overwatch 2 grants a passive buff to all players that increases the movement speed by 10%. This was enough to throw off many players returning from the original 2016 game. But that is not all. Other in-game settings are also causing issues.

Various settings can be tweaked to make aiming feel better in Overwatch 2.

For PC: Set Aim Smoothing and Aim Ease to 0. There seems to be a bug in the game that bleeds over controller settings to the PC's keyboard and mouse controls. This likely results in a conflict responsible for the delay felt by fans. Turning these assist features off should resolve the issue..

Set Aim Smoothing and Aim Ease to 0. There seems to be a bug in the game that bleeds over controller settings to the PC's keyboard and mouse controls. This likely results in a conflict responsible for the delay felt by fans. Turning these assist features off should resolve the issue.. For console: Aim Assist Strength (set to 100), Aim Assist Window Size to (set to at least 50), Aim Assist Legacy Mode (turn it Off), Aim Assist Ease In (at least 50, can change depending on preference), Aim Smoothing (set between 90-100) and Aim Ease In (off or between 0-5)

Aim Assist Strength (set to 100), Aim Assist Window Size to (set to at least 50), Aim Assist Legacy Mode (turn it Off), Aim Assist Ease In (at least 50, can change depending on preference), Aim Smoothing (set between 90-100) and Aim Ease In (off or between 0-5) For both console and PC: Under Accessibility in Settings, set Camera Shake to Reduced, HUD Shake to Off, and Camera Shake to Off. This should minimize any distractions when playing.

These other options can further help rectify the aiming issues on PC:

Turn off Dynamic Render Scale: After some tinkering, fans have reported that turning off this option under the Video section of the Settings improved the experience for them. Found under the Video tab in Settings.

After some tinkering, fans have reported that turning off this option under the Video section of the Settings improved the experience for them. Found under the Video tab in Settings. Turn V-Sync Off and tweak Frame Rate setings: V-sync delays input to tie into the cfrmae rate cap, something we do not need in a fast-paced shooter like Overwatch 2. Furthermore, set Desired and Maximum FFrame Rate to the upper levels, like 300-400.

V-sync delays input to tie into the cfrmae rate cap, something we do not need in a fast-paced shooter like Overwatch 2. Furthermore, set Desired and Maximum FFrame Rate to the upper levels, like 300-400. Enable High Precision Mouse Input: This option was enabled in the first game but seemed disabled by default in the successor. Could you set it to On? It is under the Miscellaneous category and can be found here: Settings -> Gameplay -> General. It should offer more concise aiming as players move the aiming reticle around.

Overwatch 2 is available as a free-to-play experience on PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S and Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes