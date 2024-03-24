Does XDefiant have SBMM?

XDefiant is Ubisoft's highly anticipated first-person shooter game that fans believe would rival FPS giant, Call of Duty. While the two share few similarities in terms of gameplay, the upcoming game promises to deliver a unique experience. One controversial aspect of Call of Duty is its skill-based matchmaking system (SBMM), and players are wondering how this would translate to the new game.

During the game's beta test, developers confirmed that there will be SBMM, but only to some extent. This article will highlight everything you need to know about SBMM in the dubbed Call of Duty rival.

XDefiant executive confirms SBMM for Ranked Play only

Executives and developers confirmed that XDefiant indeed has a skill-based matchmaking system (SBMM) but only for Ranked Play. This means the system won't be implemented in casuals or unranked playlists.

The announcement was first made during the beta release and was reconfirmed later on by Mark Rubin, executive producer of the game. In a post on X, he said:

"I can confirm that no push has been made to put SBMM into the game. Our Unranked playlists will still have no SBMM and you will get the variety of gameplay that you see when there isn't SBMM."

As many Call of Duty fans know, skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) is a system used in competitive online games to ensure that matches are fair and balanced by pairing players of comparable skill levels together. Various factors, such as the kill/death ratio and score per minute, are used in this mechanism.

With SBMM, highly skilled players are matched against opponents with similar levels of expertise, while casual players are pitted against those with comparable skill levels.

However, SBMM has been a source of controversy within the Call of Duty community, with players expressing frustration over its implementation in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. As such, many are delighted to hear that XDefiant will be SBMM-free for casual modes.

Meanwhile, the official launch of XDefiant was postponed once again, and the lack of updates or announcements from developers in the week leading up to the supposed release has left fans in uncertainty. The game executives are also probably set to provide updates on the game this week.

