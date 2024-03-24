XDefiant is reportedly delayed due to attempts to copy Call of Duty

Ubisoft has remained tight-lipped about its highly-anticipated first-person shooter, XDefiant, despite it being expected to release by March 31. With the developers missing multiple launch date targets, the public hype for the game continues to die down, and players are left wondering what's happening with the XDefiant team. A recent report by Insider Gaming suggests that the delays are linked to the developers' attempt at copying the FPS franchise giant, Call of Duty.

In its open beta in June 2023, XDefiant has shown signs of promise, reeling in a million players who responded positively. However, almost a year later, it is still nowhere to be found.

Is XDefiant copying Call of Duty?

XDefiant's official launch gets delayed once again (Image via Ubisoft)

XDefiant executive producer Mark Rubin made it clear that the team is not copying Call of Duty. He dismissed the recent claims that the executives' desire to emulate the FPS giant caused the delays in the game's launch.

On March 23, 2024, Insider Gaming published an exclusive article that looks into XDefiant's launch delays. The article highlighted the developers' frustration over the delays, which are likely caused by the executive's attempts to copy Call of Duty.

Insider Gaming stated:

"Developers working on the project are becoming increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress and in short, the game’s shortcomings stem from the executive’s pursuit of trying to copy Call of Duty, rather than building their own game."

An anonymous developer also said:

"The neverending hunt to chase COD and add pointless stuff always breaks the current build."

Mark Rubin quickly dismissed the claims. On X, he responded to the allegations by replying to a tweet made by user @JagerHasCurves.

Mark said:

"Nothing about our delay is due to any new features. In fact not much has changed from a gameplay standpoint. The delay has been due to the tech issues we've talked about. Whoever said chasing CoD in Tom's report was major eyeroll."

Despite the issue, Mark still did not confirm the official launch date. However, he said that an update is coming soon to address the fans' game-related questions.

With only a week left before XDefiant's supposed release date, developers are yet to release any official announcement or promotional materials, which suggests that the game is not coming anytime soon. The title already had missed multiple launch dates in the past, so this may not come as a surprise.

