XDefiant producer to provide updates amid launch delays anew

The XDefiant team has broken their silence amid the issues surrounding Ubisoft's upcoming first-person shooter game. The executives have maintained a veil of secrecy around the highly anticipated title despite its supposed release on March 31. Meanwhile, a recent report has suggested that XDefiant executives have tried to copy the success of Call of Duty, repeatedly delaying the game's launch due to their efforts.

In response to these issues, XDefiant's Executive Producer, Mark Rubin, has broken the silence. Read the article below to learn more about the recent updates to Ubisoft's FPS.

Executive producer Mark Rubin promises an update for XDefiant

XDefiant's Executive Producer Mark Rubin will soon provide updates about Ubisoft's highly anticipated FPS. Recently, the team was under fire as reports suggest that the delays are caused by their attempts to copy its biggest competitor, Call of Duty. Mark was quick to clean up the mess, denying the allegations.

In a separate tweet, the producer announced that an update for XDefiant is underway. He said:

"We have an update coming soon. (probably this coming week) I know we've been silent because to be honest there isn't much to talk about. I know people just want to see the game ship and so do we."

Mark also cleared some issues surrounding the delays of the game's launch:

"Just to be clear we are not just sitting around with the game fixing every last little bug. Nobody launches perfect bug-free games. We do our best but it's just not realistic to think that. We had major technical issues that we found right before we launched that had to be fixed."

Despite the announcement, XDefiant's official release date or window is still not confirmed. It may or may not be revealed in the upcoming announcement, and fans can only wait for what the executives have to say.

Given that XDefiant's open beta took place in June 2023 and the subsequent missing of multiple launch targets, the title is significantly overdue. According to the company's recent Earnings Release, the game was slated to launch on March 31. However, with the absence of updates from developers, it's evident that the release date has been pushed back once again.

