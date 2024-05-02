XDefiant: Release date, pre-season details, platforms, and more

After much anticipation, Ubisoft has finally revealed the XDefiant release date for all platforms. Hailed as "CoD killer," Ubisoft's upcoming multiplayer FPS is one of the most anticipated titles this year. The game received a lot of praise from the community during its beta phases. While it was slated for a 2023 release, the devs took longer to optimize the game and make it more stable for players during launch.

XDefiant will be completely free to play on all platforms. To learn about the official XDefiant release date, its pre-season details, and more, read below.

When does XDefiant release?

XDefiant will officially be released on May 21, 2024, at 10 am PT or its equivalent time in other regions. The game will launch in its pre-season. Ubisoft has also revealed what players can expect during the pre-season in XDefiant.

XDefiant all pre-season content

XDefiant pre-season details (Image via Ubisoft)

Here is all the content coming to XDefiant with the launch of the pre-season on May 21:

Factions:

Echelon

Phantoms

Cleaners

Libertad

Dedsec (after unlocking or purchasing)

Maps:

Arena

Attica Heights

Dumbo

Echelon HQ

Emporium

Liberty

Mayday

Meltdown

Midway

Nudleplex

Pueblito

Showtime

Times Square

Zoo

Modes:

Domination

Hot Shot

Occupy

Escort

Zone Control

New! Ranked Mode Practice Playlist

4v4 versions of: Domination, Occupy, Escort, Zone Control

Rewards

Rewards unlocked during the Server Test Session and Insider Sessions will be available at launch.

XDefiant year 1 roadmap

Ubisoft has also revealed what to expect in the first year of XDefiant. There will be a total of four seasons with four different Factions. Furthermore, Year 1 will include 12 weapons and 12 maps. Note that each season will add three new weapons and three new maps with a season-specific Battle Pass.

XDfiant year 1 roadmap (Image via Ubisoft)

There will be a 90-tier Battle Pass system with each season. Players would also be able to play in ranked mode and create private lobbies to play against each other. The Year 1 roadmap will include a practice arena for players and a welcome list for beginners. The game will also feature a dedicated progression mode with cross-progression enabled for all platforms.

XDefiant platform details

Ubisoft's XDefiant will officially be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The PC version of XDefiant will require players to download and install Ubisoft Connect to play the game.

