Best Sniper Rifle in XDefiant Beta

Ubisoft is currently hosting XDefiant’s closed beta phase to gather as much data as possible before its public release. Despite limited access, the first-person shooter (FPS) title features two magnificent sniper rifles in the weapons arsenal.

Both guns can dish out high damage numbers but compensate with their handling and movement stats. Sniping has evolved into an art that requires practice and precision to master.

XDefiant is a comparatively fast-paced game where every shot counts, especially when a player chooses the sniper loadout. Fortunately, players can build weapons with different attachments to capitalize on their strengths.

Let’s take a closer look at the best sniper rifle in XDefiant’s closed beta.

Ubisoft XDefiant’s most lethal sniper rifle

XDefiant has various defining qualities that attract a huge number of players to flock towards it. Movement and combat mechanics are some of the elements that create a fun environment in the game.

Ubisoft has included only two snipers in the game and named them M44 and TAC-50. While the M44 rifle is available by default, the TAC-50 needs to be unlocked. Players will have to score 25 one-shot kills with the M44 to complete the challenge and get their hands on the TAC-50.

TAC-50

The TAC-50 is currently the best sniper rifle in Ubisoft’s shooter title. The damage output, accuracy, and handling stats are crucial for such a heavy weapon, as it puts the user in a vulnerable spot.

The TAC-50 is a great option for this as it can eliminate enemy players with a single shot above the waist of the character model. This can be a boon for sniper users, as it is user-friendly and more flexible than most modern multiplayer titles, which require headshots for instant kills.

This sniper rifle can deal a total of 140 damage to the torso and even take down Phantom faction characters who have a health pool of 120. The M44 falls short with 116 torso damage, making it difficult for one-shot kills.

The TAC-50 does feel a bit slower due to its low aim-down sight speed. However, the zoom animation is smooth and can help players acquire their targets more easily. These qualities make it the most effective sniper rifle in the XDefiant closed beta phase.

All weapons

Ubisoft launched the beta phase of the game with a list of distinct categories to categorize all the weapons. Here is a list of all the weapons in their respective categories.

Assault Rifles: M4A1, ACR 6.8, AK-47, M16A4

M4A1, ACR 6.8, AK-47, M16A4 Sub Machine Guns: MP5A2, P90, MP7, Vector .45 ACP

MP5A2, P90, MP7, Vector .45 ACP Shotguns: M870, AA-12, Double Barrel

M870, AA-12, Double Barrel Light Machine Guns: M249, RPK-74, M60

M249, RPK-74, M60 Marksman Rifles: SVD, MK 20 SSR

SVD, MK 20 SSR Pistols: M9, 686 Magnum, M1911, D50, 93R

At the time of writing this article, Ubisoft have not officially announced the public launch date for XDefiant. Fans can keep an eye out for Ubisoft’s official Twitter page for regular updates and announcements.

