XDefiant launch week: Battle Pass trailer, Pre-load, release date, and more

XDefiant has just dropped an important post on its official X handle, outlining all major dates leading up to the game's official launch on May 21, 2024, at 10 am PT. Ahead of its release, the team has scheduled the debut of the official trailer and the opening of the pre-load window, along with details about the Battle Pass, essential tips and tricks, and the Pre-season Episode.

Following multiple beta sessions and a recent server test, the free-to-play hero-based title from Ubisoft is now ready for launch.

This article aims to provide details of all these events, including their respective dates, ensuring you're well-prepared to witness the reveals and pre-load the game in advance to experience XDefiant immediately upon its release.

When does XDefiant's official trailer and Pre-load start?

As the launch week begins, players will receive all the essential information they need before the game's official launch. The first order of reveal will be the official trailer's release and the pre-load window's opening.

On May 16, 2024, XDefiant will release its official launch trailer, along with the commencement of the pre-load. This pre-load period allows players to download and install the game in advance, offering ample time to prepare for the official release six days later. Pre-load availability will extend across all platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Ubisoft Connect PC.

Currently, there is no information regarding the timing or the size of the pre-load. Rest assured, this article will be updated once these details are released.

When will the Battle Pass trailer be released, along with the XDebrief Pre-season Episode and Tips and Tricks?

Following the official launch trailer, the XDebrief Pre-season Episode is scheduled for May 17, 2024, with the Battle Pass trailer dropping the next day, May 18, 2024. On May 19, 2024, players will receive essential tips and tricks that they can effectively employ in their battles.

Here is the list of all the scheduled reveal dates before the game's global launch:

Launch trailer and Pre-load start: May 16, 2024

May 16, 2024 XDebrief Preseason Episode: May 17, 2024

May 17, 2024 Battle Pass trailer release: May 18, 2024

May 18, 2024 Tips & Tricks: May 19, 2024

May 19, 2024 All-Star Series Finals: May 20, 2024

May 20, 2024 Global release: May 21, 2024

Currently, XDefiant is hosting an All-Star Series tournament featuring 16 of the best FPS competitors vying for a cash prize. The tournament format consists of four teams competing in 4v4 competitive modes, with the qualifiers held in a best-of-five format. The All-Star Series Finals is scheduled for May 20, 2024, a day before the global launch.