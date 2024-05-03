Is XDefiant free-to-play? All details explored

After its first announcement in 2021, XDefiant has come a long way with its multiple Betas and server test sessions. Fast forward to 2024, Ubisoft's hero-based first-person shooter and the Call of Duty rival finally has a release date of May 21, 2024. XDefiant is a free-to-play first-person shooter and a Ubisoft original title.

This article will explore more on that topic, alongside further information offered by Ubisoft in its recent announcements.

Is XDefiant a free-to-play first-person shooter from Ubisoft?

Ubisoft's hero-based game was announced to be a free-to-play shooter (Image via Ubisoft)

XDefiant will be released later this month for PC, PS5, and the Xbox Series X/S. The title was always supposed to be a free-to-play experience for gamers. Since its first announcement three years back, the game has held over three test sessions for gamers. Following the most recent test session held over a week ago, Ubisoft unveiled another release date.

The game has been delayed several times, mostly due to it failing public tests and not getting approval for release in the past. However, it seems Ubisoft has finally polished the title enough to confirm a global launch.

The first-year roadmap for the title is ready to bring four new factions to the game, alongside 12 new maps and about 12 new weapons. Much like Ubisoft's other popular shooter Rainbow Six Siege, the upcoming shooter will also follow a three-month season.

Each season will introduce a wide range of new features, operators, weapons, and maps. Moreover, Ubisoft has also promised to deploy patches and updates regularly.

All existing factions in Ubisoft's free-to-play shooter

The game currently has five factions available (Image via Ubisoft)

Currently, Ubisoft's free-to-play shooter has five factions from various Ubisoft titles. The factions are as follows:

Libertad (Far Cry 6)

Phantoms (Ghost Recon)

Echelon (Splinter Cell)

Cleaners (The Division)

DedSec (Watch Dogs)

Each faction operatives bring unique abilities from various Ubisoft universes, including Tom Clancy games like The Division, Splinter Cell, and Ghost Recon.

Although Ubisoft has given codenames for the upcoming factions in future seasons, it has yet to see their official names. Each season will bring three weapons, maps, and a 90-tier battle pass.

Throughout the first year, gamers can expect new arena and progression modes, along a ranked and private matches for competitive modes. Player protection is also something Ubisoft has mentioned repeatedly.

