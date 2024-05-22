How to get Splinter Cell Low profile pack in XDefiant for free

With the recent launch of XDefiant, players can get their hands on the Splinter Cell Low profile pack. The game officially launched on May 21, 2024, and is available on PS5, Xbox, and PC via the Ubisoft Connect client. It is a free, rapid-paced shooting game with customizable loadouts and specialized factions. Competitors fight vigorously for supremacy to get the highest eliminations and wins.

Players can freely claim the Splinter Cell low-profile pack from the Ubisoft Connect game client in XDefiant. The game client uses Ubisoft Connect Units, which is the official currency that can be used to buy in-game rewards.

How to claim Splinter Cell Low profile pack in XDefiant for free

XDefiant rewards menu in Ubisoft Connect client (Image via Ubisoft)

To claim the Splinter Cell Low profile pack in XDefiant for free, follow the steps below:

Open the Ubisoft Connect game client. Go to XDefiant in your library. Scroll down to the rewards tab and click on view all option. Select the Low Profile Pack and click on Get it option to redeem your reward. Open XDefiant to check your in-game rewards.

All rewards included in the Splinter Cell Low profile pack in XDefiant

Cobalt Ubisoft Connect skin in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The Splinter Cell Low profile pack in XDefiant futures two in-game items that players can claim for free:

Cobalt Ubisoft Connect Common skin

Common skin TechX Ubisoft Connect Common Player card

The Cobalt Ubisoft Connect is a Common rarity skin that is included in the Splinter Cell Low profile pack in XDefiant. This is a Faction-specific skin in Xdefiant. It can be equipped with any character from Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Echelon Super Spies faction in the game. This is a rugged skin and features the character in a dark suit covered with a metallic coating.

The TechX Ubisoft Connect is a Common rarity player card that is included in the Splinter Cell Low profile pack in XDefiant. This player card can be claimed for free and you can equip it from the loadout menu. This card has a simple design with dark colors that give it a minimalistic and sophisticated look.

The Ubisoft client features a reward system through which players can complete in-game missions to earn Ubisoft Connect Units. Connect Units can be used to redeem in-game rewards and to get special offers such as Ubisoft Store discounts on game purchases.

Ubisoft Connect Units are earned whenever a player's Ubisoft account levels up. Note that these Units are temporary since they only remain valid for two years. Players can check their Units balance from the in-game client as well as the Ubisoft Connect website.

