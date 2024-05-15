XDefiant release date and time for all regions

Ubisoft has finally revealed the XDefiant release date and time for all platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This hero-based FPS title has hailed itself as a rival to Call of Duty. The game was first announced in 2021 and was slated to release in 2023, but it took an additional year for developers to perfect and optimize it for a better player experience.

Ahead of the global launch, the devs have planned a series of reveals including the release of the official trailer, pre-load start date, Battle Pass details, essential tips and tricks, and the Pre-season Episode.

That said, this article aims to provide the precise XDefiant release date and time across all regions.

When does XDefiant release? Launch date and time for all regions

The XDefiant release date is May 21, 2024, at 10 AM PT. Here is a list of all the release dates and times for the global launch across different regions.

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): May 21, 2024, at 10 AM

May 21, 2024, at 10 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): May 21, 2024, at 11 AM

May 21, 2024, at 11 AM Central Daylight Time (CDT): May 21, 2024, at 12 AM

May 21, 2024, at 12 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): May 21, 2024, at 1 PM

May 21, 2024, at 1 PM Brasilia Time (BRT): May 21, 2024, at 2 PM

May 21, 2024, at 2 PM British Summer Time (BST): May 21, 2024, at 6 PM

May 21, 2024, at 6 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST): May 21, 2024, at 7 PM

May 21, 2024, at 7 PM Eastern European Time (EET): May 21, 2024, at 7 PM

May 21, 2024, at 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): May 21, 2024, at 10:30 PM

May 21, 2024, at 10:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): May 22, 2024, at 1 AM

May 22, 2024, at 1 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): May 22, 2024, at 2 AM

May 22, 2024, at 2 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): May 22, 2024, at 3 AM

May 22, 2024, at 3 AM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): May 22, 2024, at 5 AM

The launch week starts on May 16, 2024, featuring a series of events every day leading up to the game's official release.

Here are the scheduled reveal dates before the global launch.

Launch trailer and Pre-load start: May 16, 2024

May 16, 2024 XDebrief Preseason Episode: May 17, 2024

May 17, 2024 Battle Pass trailer release: May 20, 2024

May 20, 2024 Tips & Tricks: May 21, 2024

May 21, 2024 All-Star Series Finals: May 21, 2024

May 21, 2024 XDefiant release: May 21, 2024

XDefiant pre-season content explored

XDefiant pre-season details (Image via Ubisoft)

XDefiant's pre-season content has been officially announced, where players will receive five Factions, 14 maps, five modes, and 24 weapons with 44 attachments at launch.

Factions:

Echelon

Phantoms

Cleaners

Libertad

Dedsec (after unlocking or purchasing)

Maps:

Arena

Attica Heights

Dumbo

Echelon HQ

Emporium

Liberty

Mayday

Meltdown

Midway

Nudleplex

Pueblito

Showtime

Times Square

Zoo

Modes:

Domination

Hot Shot

Occupy

Escort

Zone Control

New! Ranked Mode Practice Playlist

4v4 versions of: Domination, Occupy, Escort, Zone Control

