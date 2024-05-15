XDefiant release date and time for all regions

Ubisoft has finally revealed the XDefiant release date and time for all platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This hero-based FPS title has hailed itself as a rival to Call of Duty. The game was first announced in 2021 and was slated to release in 2023, but it took an additional year for developers to perfect and optimize it for a better player experience.
Ahead of the global launch, the devs have planned a series of reveals including the release of the official trailer, pre-load start date, Battle Pass details, essential tips and tricks, and the Pre-season Episode.
That said, this article aims to provide the precise XDefiant release date and time across all regions.
When does XDefiant release? Launch date and time for all regions
The XDefiant release date is May 21, 2024, at 10 AM PT. Here is a list of all the release dates and times for the global launch across different regions.
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): May 21, 2024, at 10 AM
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): May 21, 2024, at 11 AM
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): May 21, 2024, at 12 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): May 21, 2024, at 1 PM
- Brasilia Time (BRT): May 21, 2024, at 2 PM
- British Summer Time (BST): May 21, 2024, at 6 PM
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): May 21, 2024, at 7 PM
- Eastern European Time (EET): May 21, 2024, at 7 PM
- Indian Standard Time (IST): May 21, 2024, at 10:30 PM
- China Standard Time (CST): May 22, 2024, at 1 AM
- Japan Standard Time (JST): May 22, 2024, at 2 AM
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): May 22, 2024, at 3 AM
- New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): May 22, 2024, at 5 AM
The launch week starts on May 16, 2024, featuring a series of events every day leading up to the game's official release.
Here are the scheduled reveal dates before the global launch.
- Launch trailer and Pre-load start: May 16, 2024
- XDebrief Preseason Episode: May 17, 2024
- Battle Pass trailer release: May 20, 2024
- Tips & Tricks: May 21, 2024
- All-Star Series Finals: May 21, 2024
- XDefiant release: May 21, 2024
XDefiant pre-season content explored
XDefiant's pre-season content has been officially announced, where players will receive five Factions, 14 maps, five modes, and 24 weapons with 44 attachments at launch.
Factions:
- Echelon
- Phantoms
- Cleaners
- Libertad
- Dedsec (after unlocking or purchasing)
Maps:
- Arena
- Attica Heights
- Dumbo
- Echelon HQ
- Emporium
- Liberty
- Mayday
- Meltdown
- Midway
- Nudleplex
- Pueblito
- Showtime
- Times Square
- Zoo
Modes:
- Domination
- Hot Shot
- Occupy
- Escort
- Zone Control
New! Ranked Mode Practice Playlist
- 4v4 versions of: Domination, Occupy, Escort, Zone Control
