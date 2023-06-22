XDefiant error code Bravo-04: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Bravo-04 is an error code that appears in XDefiant. If players are facing this error, it simply implies that the game cannot maintain a connection between the user and the servers. Hence, if players encounter this, it usually hints at a network issue. This can be both on the client's end as well as server-sided. When the error code appears, it leaves gamers stranded unable to join a match.

Similar network issues were also present in the game's closed beta test. However, since only a limited number of users could partake in the session, the number of reports was also comparatively less.

That said, with the Open Session of XDefiant now live, a plethora of players joined the game, with many of them reporting the Bravo-04 error code. If users are facing such issues, it doesn't mean that it cannot be resolved.

If the issue is on the client's end, they can implement certain fixes. However, if it's a server-side issue, then there's little that the user can do. This guide will discuss some of the potential fixes to eliminate the Bravo-04 error code in the game.

How to possibly fix the Bravo-04 error code in XDefiant

As mentioned, if the issue is on your end, it can be resolved easily. But before beginning with the fixes, ensure that your internet is working fine and you can connect to other websites. Secondly, check the official XDefiant Twitter page to know their current server status. Finally, restart your router once before proceeding any further with the fixes. It usually resets the router and may solve your problem immediately.

If the problem persists, follow the steps below:

1) Flush DNS cache

This is one of the most simple yet effective fixes. It clears the DNS cache making it easier to connect your frequently visited websites, restores the connection, keeps your privacy safe, and more. Here's how you can go about clearing your DNS cache:

Press Win+R and type "cmd" in the Run box.

Now type in "ipconfig /flushdns" (without quotes) and press Enter.

If the process was successful, you will be greeted with a "Successfully flushed the DNS Resolver Cache" message.

2) Use a VPN

This is a less-than-ideal solution but can be really effective. If your ISP, for some reason, isn't able to maintain a connection with XDefiant's servers or it is blocked, you can use a VPN to bypass it. Numerous VPN options out there offer a free service. Moreover, some gaming VPNs, in particular, come with proper routing tables for the game and might improve connectivity.

3) Verify game files

If your game's files are corrupted, the game will fail the integrity check and won't connect you to the servers. Hence, verifying the game files for any corrupted or broken files is advised.

To do so, launch Ubisoft Connect and select XDefiant. Here, look for the Properties section and click on it. Now, click "Verify Files" to complete the file integrity check. If some files were corrupted, it will automatically reacquire them.

These are some of the most effective methods to solve the Bravo-04 error in XDefiant. However, it is worth noting that these are only a few possible workarounds and aren't the be-all and end-all solutions. If users are still facing the issue, they should contact Ubisoft Support for further assistance.

