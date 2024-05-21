"Matchmaking servers go boom" XDefiant executive producer acknowledges terrible launch

Ubisoft's AAA arcade FPS XDefiant has just launched, and it did not go well at all. The matchmaking servers are in such a bad situation that the game's executive producer, Mark Rubin, took to X and acknowledged the issue. While the developers reassured players that the game would be able to handle the huge number of players at launch, it seems like the server broke immediately.

Mark stated:

"Matchmaking servers go boom! We are working on it."

After an hour of announcing "servers are ready," most of the players were unable to find a match. CoD pro JGOD has posted on X that it was the same for him as well. Mark assured the community that the developers are working on the issue and it should get fixed as soon as possible.

All that said, surely, this launch experience is not a good look for XDefiant.

When will the XDefiant server potentially become stable?

As mentioned previously, it can be expected that the XDefiant server will become stable within an hour or two, but nothing has been declared by the developers regarding the exact time. Meanwhile, the FPS community has started trolling on X and other social media platforms, as most of them didn't get a chance to play the game.

Popular Call of Duty news account @CODWarfareForum stated that the game, which claims itself as "CoD killer," killed itself on day 1. After so many beta sessions, it is quite sad that XDefiant couldn't make the servers stable at launch.

XDefiant has had multiple beta sessions over the past couple of months. The game was initially slated to launch last fall. However, Ubisoft later admitted that the game was not ready for launch and that they wanted to release a finished product.

With XDefiant suffering so much on launch day, it is surely unexpected. That said, we can hope that the servers will soon become stable and players will be able to find matches.

