Why is XDefiant not working today? Launch day delay explored

Ubisoft's latest free-to-play arena shooter, XDefiant, is slated to launch on May 21 at 10 a.m. PT. However, players have reported that the server is still not live on any platforms. While it can be expected that the game's server might go live after some time, game enthusiasts would surely be disappointed. Especially PC players have been notified that the "play" option on the Ubisoft Connect app is still not live.

The main reason behind this issue is a large number of players trying to hop in at the same time. However, this has not been officially confirmed by Ubisoft yet. Hopefully, the developers will fix the issue and turn the situation around.

However, before the server goes live officially, you can try these workarounds, which might work, and launch the game.

How to potentially fix XDefiant not launching error?

For XDefiant PC players, they can try to log out of their Ubisoft account and log in again. This might fix the issue and launch the game immediately. The same workaround might work for PS5 and Xbox Series S|X players. One of the main reasons that XDefiant might not launch on your device could be an issue with the official server. If that is the problem, then you have to wait for the server to go live and be stable all over the world.

As XDefiant was available for pre-load on all platforms, it is recommended that you log out from your respective devices and log in again in order to launch the game. If that doesn't work, then check your internet connection and make sure the internet is still active.

Especially for PC players, there are other options that you can try to fix the issue as well.

Verify game files: Check your Ubisoft launcher; just right beside the play option, there is a verify game file option. Click on that, and let the process be finished. Now restart the game again.

Update drivers: Make sure that you have the latest GPU driver on your PC. If it's not updated, download and install the driver from their respective websites. Hopefully, that will fix the issue.

These are some of the workarounds that you can use. XDefiant is live on all platforms, and if you are still facing the same issue, you need to wait for the developers to fix it.

