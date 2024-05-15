How to preload XDefiant on PC, PS5, and Xbox?

After much anticipation, Ubisoft's free-to-play multiplayer FPS XDefiant is finally launching on May 21, 2024, and players will be able to preload the game on all platforms five days ahead of the release.

Slated to be released in 2023, the shooter's launch got delayed several times. The developers disclosed that the game needed more optimization before the launch, hence the delay. As the XDefiant release date is coming close, Ubisoft has announced that players can preload the game on May 16 to avoid any kind of waiting before hopping on to the server.

If you want to learn more about the preload details for XDefiant, read below.

XDefiant preload release date and time for all regions

According to XDefiant's official website, the preload will go live on May 16, 2024, at 10 AM PT or its equivalent time in other regions. This will allow players to download the game early, so that they don't have to wait around when the server goes live on May 21.

Here is a list of all the preload starting dates and times in major regions:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): May 16, 2024, at 10 AM

May 16, 2024, at 10 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): May 16, 2024, at 11 AM

May 16, 2024, at 11 AM Central Daylight Time (CDT): May 16, 2024, at 12 AM

May 16, 2024, at 12 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): May 16, 2024, at 1 PM

May 16, 2024, at 1 PM Brasilia Time (BRT): May 16, 2024, at 2 PM

May 16, 2024, at 2 PM British Summer Time (BST): May 16, 2024, at 6 PM

May 16, 2024, at 6 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST): May 16, 2024, at 7 PM

May 16, 2024, at 7 PM Eastern European Time (EET): May 16, 2024, at 7 PM

May 16, 2024, at 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): May 16, 2024, at 10:30 PM

May 16, 2024, at 10:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): May 17, 2024, at 1 AM

May 17, 2024, at 1 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): May 17, 2024, at 2 AM

May 17, 2024, at 2 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): May 17, 2024, at 3 AM

May 17, 2024, at 3 AM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): May 17, 2024, at 5 AM

How to preload XDefiant on PC?

Here is how you can preload XDefiant on PC -

Download Ubisoft Connect from any web browser, and launch the app.

Next, log in through your account. If you don't have an existing account, you have to make one.

Search XDefiant and click the download button to preload the game.

How to preload XDefiant on PS5 and Xbox?

As for console gamers, XDefiant will only be available on PS5, Xbox Series S|X. This means the game doesn't have last-gen compatibility.

Here is how you can preload the game on PS5 -

To preload the game on PS5, you just need to head to the PlayStation store and search for the game. Upon finding it, click on the download option.

Xbox users would be happy to know that after the latest announcement, it can be expected that the XDefiant will also have the preload feature on the console.

While it can't be confirmed with certainty, the preload process on Xbox should be standard.

Here is how you can preload XDefiant on Xbox Series S|X -

Head to the Xbox store page and search for the game name. After the game pops up, click on the download button, and that should be enough.

