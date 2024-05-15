XDefiant will not have SBMM in casual matchmaking

Ubisoft confirmed that skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) will not be applied in the casual playlist of the upcoming free-to-play first-person shooter game, XDefiant. The company kept its promise earlier in March 2024 about SBMM being available in Ranked Play only. The announcement was made earlier today via Ubisoft's official page, alongside other details about the game's matchmaking system.

SBMM is a common mechanic in most online competitive games, wherein players are matched against others with similar skill levels. One of the game's biggest rivals, Call of Duty, has been heavily criticized for incorporating SBMM in casual play.

XDefiant will not have SBMM on casual play

Ubisoft officially announced that SBMM will only apply on XDefiant ranked play and not casual matches. In the recent blog, the developers discussed their thoughts with regard to their decision:

"We believe that no SBMM is paramount to a fun and varied game experience in the long-term. Frankly, skill-based match making means every casual game is repetitive- constantly repeating matches that are just as stressful and matched as ranked."

The developers believe the only way to make a casual game fun is to remove the SBMM entirely. They clarified that the two modes, Ranked and Casual, will provide different experiences and goals. Those who crave action-packed, competitive gameplay can always join the Ranked Play.

Matchmaking factors in XDefiant

Aside from the SBMM announcement, Ubisoft discussed the matchmaking factors in both Casual Play and Ranked mode. Check the list below for the specific factors for each mode, in descending order of priority.

Casual Play

Latency Avoided Players Party Size Region Input Device Platform

Ranked Play

Rank Points Latency Party Size Region Input Device Platform

Ubisoft's first-person shooter will finally be launched on May 21, 2024, on PC, PS5, and Xbox X|S. Check this article for more information about the game's launch.

