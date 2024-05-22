How to get Battle Pass Booster in XDefiant for free

Ubisoft's latest free-to-play FPS title allows players to get their hands on Battle Pass Booster. XDefiant is a first-person shooter where players engage in fast-paced combat. It features custom loadouts and distinct factions that add depth to the competition. Players passionately strive for superiority, marked by impressive eliminations and victories.

They can obtain the Battle Pass Booster for free from the Ubisoft Connect game client. It reduces the time to get the next item in a Battle Pass tier. The game client features in-game currency known as Ubisoft Connect Units, which can be exchanged for in-game rewards such as skins and boosters.

How to claim Battle Pass Booster in XDefiant for free

Battle Pass Booster reward in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

To claim the Battle Pass Booster in XDefiant for free, follow the steps below:

Open the Ubisoft Connect game client. Go to XDefiant in your library. Scroll down to the rewards tab and click on view all option. Select the Battle Pass Booster and click on Get it option to redeem your reward. Open XDefiant to check your in-game reward.

What is Battle Pass Booster in XDefiant?

How to claim the Battle Pass Booster in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The Battle Pass Booster in XDefiant boosts the Battle Pass's progress in the game. This booster can help players complete the Battle-Pass tiers by providing a bonus every time a player gains experience points. This will significantly reduce the time needed to complete and receive the Battle Pass rewards.

The Battle Pass Booster in XDefiant can be bought for a total of 30 Ubisoft Connect Units. Players will receive a total of 50 Ubisoft Connect Units when they start their game. Players who do not have a sufficient amount can complete in-game challenges to earn Connect Units.

Players can select and complete challenges while playing the game. The game offers a long list of challenges that can be completed to earn Connect Units. Challenges can be viewed by heading to the challenges tab inside the XDefiants home page in the Ubisoft Connects game library.

Ubisoft Connect Units are obtained each time a user's Ubisoft account advances a level. Keep in mind, that this currency is temporary and will expire after two years. Players can review their currency balance through the game's client or the Ubisoft Connect website.

