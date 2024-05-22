With XDefiant’s launch a few moments away, FPS enthusiasts want to know more about all maps in XDefiant. This title offers several maps, featuring a standard layout from the most competitive FPS titles. But the fun part is that the idea of some maps is largely based on Ubisoft's popular titles, like Watch Dogs, The Division, and Sprinter Cell. These nostalgia-filled maps will take players down memory lane.
This article will list all the maps in XDefiant.
All available maps in XDefiant
As of the time of writing, a total of 14 maps are available in XDefiant. Since the developers plan to add more maps, we will add the new maps to the list accordingly.
- Arena
- Attica Heights
- Dumbo
- Echelon HQ
- Emporium
- Liberty
- Mayday
- Meltdown
- Midway
- Nudleplex
- Pueblito
- Showtime
- Times Square
- Zoo
Here is a quick glimpse of all maps in XDefiant and where the origin lies:
Arena
Arena is one of the original indoor maps in XDefiant. It also features multiple platforms that connect to a giant platform in the center. Players who seek close combat scenarios will love the map from its looks.
Attica Heights
Attica Heights is one of the linear maps in XDefiant, inspired by Ghost Recon Phantom. The map is a mix of both higher and lower-level areas. Moreover, there’s a hole in the center.
Dumbo
The map dynamic of Dumbo is inspired by the AAA title named The Division. It’s located underneath the Manhattan Bridge in Brooklyn. One side of the map is surrounded by tall buildings, while the other is quite an open space.
Echelon HQ
Echleon HQ build is derived from an AAA title named Tom Clancy’s Sprinter Cell. Its center space features an area with multiple servers. Moreover, the map is built inside a government base (Third Echelon HQ).
Nudleplex
Nudleplex’s map dynamic is fully inspired by Watch Dogs 2. It features two buildings for shopping, and the center has an exceptional fountain with many areas to take cover.
Emporium
Emporium is based on Ubisoft’s original AAA title, The Division. The shattered shopping mall is the main playground. Meanwhile, the outside area is fully covered with snow.
Liberty
The map dynamics of Liberty is inspired by Division 2. However, the fun fact is that it’s also a redesign of a real-life Island called Liberty in the USA. The center area features a crashed airplane and one side contains a broken Statue of Liberty.
Pueblito
Pueblito’s map design is inspired by Ubisoft’s original AAA title Far Cry 6. It features numerous small allies and a space with a huge building.
Showtime
Showtime is an original piece of work from the XDefiant developers. It’s based on a movie production studio featuring a space theme. Moreover, the props are surrounded by pink lights giving them CyberPunk vibes.
Mayday
Mayday is another original map developed by XDefiant's developers. It features a construction valley alongside a United Airplane chopped into multiple pieces. While the main body lies in the very center of the map, the rest of the parts are scattered.
Meltdown
Meltdown is an original map developed for XDefiant, featuring a power plant surrounded by snowy fields.
Midway
Midway is one of the most exciting original maps developed in XDefiant. It's based on an amusement park featuring a Haunted house, Ferris Wheel, and many more attractions.
Times Square
Times Square is inspired by Ubisoft’s original title The Division. The map features an abandoned subway station located in Manhattan.
Zoo
Zoo’s map dynamics is inspired by Ubisoft’s Division 2 title. The map features exhibits that include several animals like Monkeys, Polar Bears, and Elephants. Moreover, some gift shops are available throughout the map.
These descriptions sum up the origins and designs of all maps in XDefiant.
