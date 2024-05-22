With XDefiant’s launch a few moments away, FPS enthusiasts want to know more about all maps in XDefiant. This title offers several maps, featuring a standard layout from the most competitive FPS titles. But the fun part is that the idea of some maps is largely based on Ubisoft's popular titles, like Watch Dogs, The Division, and Sprinter Cell. These nostalgia-filled maps will take players down memory lane.

This article will list all the maps in XDefiant.

All available maps in XDefiant

As of the time of writing, a total of 14 maps are available in XDefiant. Since the developers plan to add more maps, we will add the new maps to the list accordingly.

Arena

Attica Heights

Dumbo

Echelon HQ

Emporium

Liberty

Mayday

Meltdown

Midway

Nudleplex

Pueblito

Showtime

Times Square

Zoo

Here is a quick glimpse of all maps in XDefiant and where the origin lies:

Arena

Arena is an original XDefiant map (Image via Ubisoft)

Arena is one of the original indoor maps in XDefiant. It also features multiple platforms that connect to a giant platform in the center. Players who seek close combat scenarios will love the map from its looks.

Attica Heights

Attica Heights in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

Attica Heights is one of the linear maps in XDefiant, inspired by Ghost Recon Phantom. The map is a mix of both higher and lower-level areas. Moreover, there’s a hole in the center.

Dumbo

Dumbo is one of the urban maps in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The map dynamic of Dumbo is inspired by the AAA title named The Division. It’s located underneath the Manhattan Bridge in Brooklyn. One side of the map is surrounded by tall buildings, while the other is quite an open space.

Echelon HQ

Echleon HQ is another indoor map in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

Echleon HQ build is derived from an AAA title named Tom Clancy’s Sprinter Cell. Its center space features an area with multiple servers. Moreover, the map is built inside a government base (Third Echelon HQ).

Nudleplex

Nudleplex in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

Nudleplex’s map dynamic is fully inspired by Watch Dogs 2. It features two buildings for shopping, and the center has an exceptional fountain with many areas to take cover.

Emporium

Emporium in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

Emporium is based on Ubisoft’s original AAA title, The Division. The shattered shopping mall is the main playground. Meanwhile, the outside area is fully covered with snow.

Liberty

Liberty in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The map dynamics of Liberty is inspired by Division 2. However, the fun fact is that it’s also a redesign of a real-life Island called Liberty in the USA. The center area features a crashed airplane and one side contains a broken Statue of Liberty.

Pueblito

Pueblito in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

Pueblito’s map design is inspired by Ubisoft’s original AAA title Far Cry 6. It features numerous small allies and a space with a huge building.

Showtime

Showtime is quite a visually appealing map (Image via Ubisoft)

Showtime is an original piece of work from the XDefiant developers. It’s based on a movie production studio featuring a space theme. Moreover, the props are surrounded by pink lights giving them CyberPunk vibes.

Mayday

Mayday in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

Mayday is another original map developed by XDefiant's developers. It features a construction valley alongside a United Airplane chopped into multiple pieces. While the main body lies in the very center of the map, the rest of the parts are scattered.

Meltdown

Meltdown is XDefiant's snowy map (Image via Ubisoft)

Meltdown is an original map developed for XDefiant, featuring a power plant surrounded by snowy fields.

Midway

Midway is one of the exciting maps in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

Midway is one of the most exciting original maps developed in XDefiant. It's based on an amusement park featuring a Haunted house, Ferris Wheel, and many more attractions.

Times Square

Times Square features an abandoned subway (Image via Ubisoft)

Times Square is inspired by Ubisoft’s original title The Division. The map features an abandoned subway station located in Manhattan.

Zoo

Zoo is a mix of indoor and outdoor maps (Image via Ubisoft)

Zoo’s map dynamics is inspired by Ubisoft’s Division 2 title. The map features exhibits that include several animals like Monkeys, Polar Bears, and Elephants. Moreover, some gift shops are available throughout the map.

These descriptions sum up the origins and designs of all maps in XDefiant.

