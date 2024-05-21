Is XDefiant down? Server status, maintenance, and more

As soon as XDefiant hit the live servers, players worldwide faced server issues. Some are having difficulties logging in to the server, and others couldn’t find any matches, even if they’re queuing for one. Hence, the servers might be down from the developers’ side. Players are expecting a quick fix from the developers as they are eager to get on the new journey of experiencing the potential “COD-Killer”.

That being said, this article will discuss XDefiant’s server status and whether it’s up or down.

Current status of the XDefiant server

As of this writing, XDefiant servers are down. Players can head over to Ubisoft’s server status page to check for any ongoing errors or problems. There’s another site named Downdetector which will inform players about server issues in Ubisoft’s latest FPS title’s server.

Since the game is fresh and launched recently, the developers are currently facing a hard time maintaining the live traffic. However, players can expect a quick fix from them as time passes.

Additionally, after the game servers go up, if you still face connectivity issues preventing you from playing the newest FPS title, here are some possible solutions you can try:

Check your Internet connection.

Restart your Router.

Change your DNS settings.

Verify the game files.

Reinstall the game.

Wait for a new patch to drop.

Following these aforementioned steps is the best you can do to solve any sort of issues from your end.

Download size of XDefiant on all platforms

For players worldwide who are still thinking about downloading the game from Ubisoft Connect, here’s a quick look at the download size of Ubisoft’s latest FPS title on all platforms including PC, PS5, and Xbox.

PC: The download size on the PC will be 30.07 GB

The download size on the PC will be PS5: For PlayStation, the download size will be around 30.07 GB

For PlayStation, the download size will be around Xbox: For the Xbox console, the download size for the game will be 30.08 GB

