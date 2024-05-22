How to get Midnight Velocity Pack in XDefiant?

Ubisoft offers players several rewards and one of them is the Midnight Velocity Pack in its latest FPS title, XDefiant. The title was launched on May 21, 2024, and got a huge response from players across all regions, resulting in server crashes. With a 30 GB size, this title offers five factions: Libertad, Phantoms, Echelon, Cleaners, and DedSec. The factions are inspired by other Ubisoft games and each of these comes with unique passive and active abilities.

This article will guide you on how to get the Midnight Velocity Pack in XDefiant.

Here’s how you can get the Midnight Velocity Pack in XDefiant

Ubisoft offers several rewards for the players of XDefiant. These rewards are the Midnight Velocity Pack, featuring a blue weapon camo, Battle Pass Tier skip token, and Battle Pass Booster token. Additionally, you can also earn all XDefiant preseason Twitch drops for free by linking your Twitch account with your Ubisoft account.

After that, watch any XDefiant content creator’s live stream or the official XDefiant channel live stream to claim the rewards. This Twitch drop will start from May 21, 2024, at 11 AM PT to May 28, 2024, at 10 AM PT.

Now to get the Midnight Velocity Pack in XDefiant, you need to follow the below steps:

Step 1: Log in to the Ubisoft Connect

To log in, go to the Ubisoft Connect app on your PC or the Ubisoft Connect website from the browser.

Step 2: Nevitage to the Ubisoft’s Rewards section

Once you enter Ubisoft Connect, you will find the Ubisoft Rewards section. Here, you will find all the rewards available for different Ubisoft games, including the XDefiant rewards.

Step 3: Navigate Midnight Velocity Pack

In the Rewards Section, navigate to the Pack, where you will get a weapon camo in a sleek blue color.

Step 4: Redeem the Pack

To redeem the Pack, you need 100 Ubisoft Connect Units, which you can earn by playing other Ubisoft games like Far Cry, Watch Dog, etc, and completing some specific in-game missions.

Once you redeem the rewards, they will be available in your XDefient in-game inventory and you can use them while playing the game.

