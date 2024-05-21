The best meta weapons in XDefiant will significantly improve your gaming performance and help you to get easy kills. Ubisoft’s XDefiant will be launched on May 21, 2024, on PC Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. With a file size of 30 GB, this game includes weapons across six categories: Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, Shotguns, Marksman Rifles, Sniper Rifles, and Pistols.

This article will cover the five of the best meta weapons to use in XDefiant

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Here are the 5 best meta weapons to use in XDefiant

1) Assault Rifles

M4A1

M4A1 loadout in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The M4A1 is one of the strongest Assault Rifles in XDefiant. Players can easily control its recoil, which helps them maintain focus on the target. This well-balanced firearm can shoot both short and long ranges. Its high fire rate lets you take down a full-health enemy with few shots on the chest and one or two shots at the head. Moreover, Ubisoft allows you to use additional attachments to increase the power.

Recommended loadout for M4A1:

Muzzle: Muzzle Break

Muzzle Break Front Rail: Small Vertical Grip

Small Vertical Grip Optic: Reflex Sight

Reflex Sight Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Quick Draw Grip Stock: Precision Stock

The above attachments will significantly improve the ADS time, ADS move speed, Reload time, and Recoil control.

2) Submachine Guns

MP5A2

MP5A2 loadout in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

In the Submachine Guns category, the MP5A2 dominates for its power. It can be considered one of the best meta weapons for its high fire rates. And despite the high fire rate, its recoil is manageable, making it easier to stay on target. It can easily take down an enemy in short to medium range but lacks in long range.

Recommended loadout for MP5A2:

Muzzle: Barrel Extender

Barrel Extender Barrel: Chrome Lined

Chrome Lined Front Rail: Superlight Grip

Superlight Grip Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Quick Draw Grip Stock: Removed Stock

The above loadout will improve Short-range fire rate, Long-range fire rate, Sprint to fire time, Recoil control, ADS time, and Sprint speed.

3) Shotguns

Double Barrel

Double Barrel weapon in XDefiant gameplay (Image via Ubisoft)

In the best meta weapons Shotgun category the Double Barrel suppresses others. The weapon's one or two shots on the chest are enough to take down a full-health enemy in close to medium range. It is effective when holding cozy corners or sites. Moreover, it can fire two shots back-to-back and requires precise aiming and timing to hit the target properly.

Read more: XDefiant system requirements: Minimum and recommended specifications

4) Marksman Rifles

MK 20 SSR

MK 20 SSR loadout in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The MK 20 SSR is known for its high damage output in both short and long range. This semi-automatic weapon allows players a rapid follow-up shot while maintaining recoil control and accuracy. You can use it in long-range fights as it lacks the auto-fire mode and often needs precise aim to hit a shot.

Recommended loadout for MK 20 SSR:

Front Rail: Superlight Grip

Superlight Grip Optic: Reflex Sight

Reflex Sight Magazine: Extended Mag

Extended Mag Rear Grip: Grip Tape

Grip Tape Stock: Lightweight Stock

The above loadout will significantly improve the ADS time, Sprint speed, Recoil recovery, Mag size, and Reload time.

5) Sniper Rifles

TAC-50

TAC-50 loadout in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

TAC-50 is the most powerful in this best meta weapons list. Its one shot can easily take down a full-health enemy. It is mainly used in long-range fights and often needs proper timing to hit an accurate shot. The high fire rate can penetrate walls so wall bang kill is also possible with this weapon.

Recommended loadout for TAC-50:

Muzzle: Muzzle Booster

Muzzle Booster Barrel: Rapid Fire

Rapid Fire Front Rail: Superlight Grip

Superlight Grip Optic: CQBSS Scope (8x)

CQBSS Scope (8x) Magazine: Extended Mag

The above loadout will significantly improve the Fire rate, vertical recoil, Horizontal Recoil, ADS time, Sprint to Fire time, and Sprint Speed.

This concludes everything you need to know regarding the 5 best meta weapons to use in XDefiant.

