XDefiant not working on PS5: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Ubisoft’s latest FPS title XDefiant is currently facing a plethora of issues, one of which involves it being stuck on the PS5 loading screen. This can happen for numerous reasons like technical difficulties, server issues, or client problems. Such instances are common when a new game is launched, mainly because a large number of players jump into the game simultaneously, causing the server to crash.

This article will guide you on XDefiant not working on PS5 and present possible fixes, reasons, and more

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

How to possibly fix XDefiant not working on PS5?

XDefiant PS5 players can implement a list of possible fixes to overcome these server issues. However, before that, they must check if there are any official solutions provided by Ubisoft.

Here are a few possible solutions for XDefiant not working on PS5:

1) Restart the Console:

Restarting the console can often fix some bugs that are hampering the game. Just turn off your PS5 and wait for some seconds then plug it back and check if XDefiant is running.

2) Check for your PS5 system upgrade

System upgrades often hinder the game from running so ensure your console is updated to the latest software. If not then, you should upgrade it as soon as possible.

3) Verify game files

While downloading the game, some files often get corrupted. You must verify these files if needed, then uninstall and then reinstall the game.

4) Check internet connection

You must ensure that your internet is properly working and connected to the console.

5) Log out and back into your Ubisoft account

Logging out and in often clears the game cache. The process can refresh your account and delete temporary glitches.

If none of the above solutions work, consider contacting Ubisoft Support or waiting for a few days as the game is new and needs some time to optimize properly.

That concludes everything you need to know regarding XDefiant not working on PS5.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned solutions and fixes aren't guaranteed to work.

