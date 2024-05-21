XDefiant DELTA-01 error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The DELTA-01 error in XDefiant is something a lot of players have encountered lately. It's a recurring issue that has annoyed them while they try to enjoy the free-to-play title. Currently, they are looking for solutions that can help them overcome this problem in XDefiant. Fortunately, there are some methods that can fix this issue for them in the first-person-shooter title.

This article will try to explore possible solutions to the frustrating error in XDefiant, alongside the reasons for its occurence.

Possible reasons for XDefiant DELTA-01 error

A still from the first-person-shooter XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The XDefiant DELTA-01 error usually pops up when there's a problem between a player's device and the XDefiant servers. In other words, the game tries to establish a smooth connection with the server, but doesn't get any response from the other end.

Players who think their device is having an issue need not worry. It's solely the case of the servers acting weird.

Possible solutions to DELTA-01 error in XDefiant

Speaking of remedies, XDefiant players can surely try numerous methods in order to fix the server-related error:

Change the DNS address: Switch your latest DNS settings to a different one. It's because server outage can sometimes cause connection-based issues.

Switch your latest DNS settings to a different one. It's because server outage can sometimes cause connection-based issues. Try a different internet connection: Use a new internet connection with your phone's hotspot feature.

Use a new internet connection with your phone's hotspot feature. Contact the internet service provider: Sometimes your internet provider goes on a maintenance job in the local area. Try to connect with them to know if there's an issue or to run diagnostics on your network.

Players can try some methods to fix the error in the game (Image via Ubisoft)

If the aforementioned methods don't result in a desired outcome, it's best to wait for the publisher to deploy a fix. After all, the error is server-related and it eventually depends on the developer or publisher to provide a solution from their end.

That's pretty much everything there is to know regarding the DELTA-01 error in XDefiant.

