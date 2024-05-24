Prototype bundle in XDefiant: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

Prototype bundle in XDefiant features unique futuristic cosmetics for numerous in-game items. It is the first premium cosmetic to be released in the game during its pre-season. This new skin line features collectible cosmetics for some of the most popular weapons and factions in the game, including the P90, ACR, and Gorgon.

This article will explore the entirety of the Prototype bundle in XDefiant and provide players with a detailed brief on the bundle's price, what it features, and any other details associated with it.

Price of Prototype bundle in XDefiant

Prototype ACR in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The Prototype bundle in XDefiant is currently priced at 2900 XCoins. This bundle will cost you around $27-28, but the pricing may differ based on your region.

Here are the XCoin packages currently offered within the game:

500 XCoins - $4.99 1000 XCoins - $9.99 2100 XCoins - $19.99 5750 XCoins - $49.99 12000 XCoins - $99.99

To get your hands on this skin collection, you must spend at least $29.99 and obtain the 2100 and 1000 XCoin packages.

You can purchase the XCoin packages from the official Ubisoft website or through the in-game store offered via Ubisoft Connect. Console players can also authenticate any XCoin package purchases through official vendors such as the Microsoft Xbox Store and the PlayStation Store.

What's included in the Prototype bundle in XDefiant?

Expand Tweet

The Prototype bundle in XDefiant features four collectible skins and in-game items. Upon purchasing it, you will get instantaneous access to the following cosmetics:

Legendary Phantoms Prototype ACR skin Legendary Phantoms Prototype Gorgon skin Epic Phantoms Prototype P90 skin Rare Phantoms Prototype player card

Unfortunately, none of these cosmetics can be purchased individually, and the only way to get your hands on any of these items is to purchase the Prototype bundle as a whole.

The Phantom Prototype operator skin is exclusive to the Gorgon, an operator for the Phantoms faction. These skins cannot be used across different factions, and can only be equipped for the prescribed operator.

This unique collectible cosmetic bundle will only be available for one week, from May 23, 2024, to May 30, 2024. Players can avail this limited-time deal solely for this period, and there is no official confirmation whether this skinline will ever resurface in the near future.

Is Prototype bundle in XDefiant worth buying?

Unless you're exclusively looking for skins for the Phantom Faction, or want to start collecting limited-time cosmetics, the Prototype bundle is most likely not worth spending money on. We expect Ubisoft to cut down the price. Even if they don't do this, they will likely release better Legendary skins in the future.

Note: This part of the article is entirely subjective and is solely based on the writer's opinion.

