Having access to the best loadout for Libertad in XDefiant will allow you to dominate the battlefield. Considered as field medics in the game, this faction from Farcry excel at taking space and keeping their teammates healthy in the toughest of situations. Possessing abilities such as BioVida Boost, and the El Remedio, Libertads excel at offering supportive elements to their team while being aggressive themselves.

This article will explore the best loadout for Libertad in XDefiant and provide players with a list of the best guns they can pair with this powerful faction. Read below for a detailed brief.

What is the best AR loadout for Libertad in XDefiant?

ACR (Image via Ubisoft and xdloadout.pro)

Libertad excels with weapons that deal consistent damage, such as the ACR. Though the ACR doesn't have the highest damage output like the AK-47, it is far more consistent and easier to handle. Its recoil is borderline non-existent, and it's a perfect pick for both beginners and veterans alike.

The ACR is definitely a meta pick and will help you decimate your competition with absolute ease.

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Muzzle Booster

Muzzle Booster Barrel: Rapid Fire

Rapid Fire Front Rail: Default

Default Optics : Reflex Sight

: Reflex Sight Magazine: Default

Default Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Quick Draw Grip Stock: Removed Stock

If you are up for a challenge, you can try out the AK-47. It is far superior to the ACR in terms of damage and TTK but requires recoil proficiency and mindful weapon handling.

Best SMG loadout for Libertad in XDefiant

MP7 (Image via Ubisoft and xdloadout.pro)

If you plan on running close quarters as a Libertad, you should definitely choose the MP7 as your primary weapon. The MP7 carries a 35-bullet magazine and has quite a low TTK. Its efficiency in close-medium range encounters is comparable to that of the MP5A2. However, it outshines the MP5 in terms of both damage and magazine size.

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Barrel Extender

Barrel Extender Barrel: Lightweight

Lightweight Front Rail: Superlight Grip

Superlight Grip Optics : Default

: Default Magazine: Fast Mag

Fast Mag Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Quick Draw Grip Stock: Folded Stock

Best Sniper loadout for Libertad in XDefiant

TAC-50 (Image via Ubisoft and xdloadout.pro)

The TAC-50 is the go-to sniper choice for all players in XDefiant. Irrespective of your faction, we urge you to pick up the meta-tier Sniper Rifle for the best results. You can pair this Sniper Rifle with a D50 for tremendous damage output.

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Muzzle Booster

Muzzle Booster Barrel: Rapid Fire

Rapid Fire Optic: CQBSS Scope 8x

CQBSS Scope 8x Rear Grip: Quick Draw Gri

Quick Draw Gri Stock: Lightweight Stock

Best Shotgun loadout for Libertad in XDefiant

Our choice of shotgun for Libertad is the Double B. It is extremely powerful at close range, and with your BioVida Boost, you will be a menace on the battlefield. You must note that the Double B has an extremely low bullet count, and you might need to swap weapons quite frequently if you manage to stay alive long enough.

