"Ugliest woman I've ever seen" - Twitch streamer slams Asmongold for his take on "ugly and fat" content creators on the platform

Twitch streamer and OTK member Zack "Asmongold" recently pointed out how "ugly and fat" streamers get less attention on the platform. The clip, due to its controversial nature, spread like wildfire, and Twitch streamer CEO_OF_AMOURANTH responded to it with a sarcastic remark about Asmongold.

Referring to Zack as belonging to the "bottom 1%" of female creators on OnlyFans, a website known for its mature content, CEO_OF_AMOURANTH said:

"Ugliest woman I've ever seen"

What did Asmongold say? Twitch streamer receives a sardonic response

Asmongold, who is widely regarded as a veteran streamer on Twitch, made a rather controversial comment in an effort to be brutally honest. On his livestream, he elaborated on the "uncomfortable sh**ty truth" about the platform saying:

"You wanna know a really really uncomfortable sh**ty truth? Is that if you’re ugly, people won’t like you. And this is even more true for girls. So if you’re really fat and really ugly, it doesn’t matter how funny you are, people just aren’t gonna like you. They don’t want to look at you."

In response, Twitch streamer CEO_OF_AMOURANTH, one of Amouranth's moderators, said sarcastically:

"Oh my god, I'm both those things. Oh god, everyone f**king hates me. I can't get a girlfriend."

(Timestamp: 00:15:39)

He continued:

"By the way, wild take. You know how, if you go on Twitter, there are girls who put like, 'Top 1% on OnlyFans,' in their Twitter bio or header or whatever. This [pointing at Asmongold's face]sis what the girls in the bottom 1% of OnlyFans look like. I just wanna point that out. This is the ugliest woman I've ever seen. Imma perfectly honest."

Here's what the streaming community said

The clip quickly made its way to the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit and elicited a range of comments. Here are some of the notable ones:

Asmongold's take has drawn criticism, and it's important to note that, as a community, we should avoid making sweeping generalizations about people's appearances. Twitch, like any other platform, should provide a level playing field for content creators, regardless of their physical appearance.

