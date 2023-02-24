Undawn, an open-world survival RPG from Tencent, began the pre-registration of its Closed Beta Test on February 23 for mobile and PC gamers. Interested players from Japan, Canada, and the United States can register to experience the upcoming title. The test will be live from April 3, 2023, for the three operating systems: iOS, Android, and Windows.

Undawn @UndawnGame



Check out the producer letter for updates on the game!



: bit.ly/3YSUtgR



Closed Beta is available in select regions only.



#Undawn Your time has come Ravens - you will be able to experience the world of Undawn on April 3rd in a closed beta!Check out the producer letter for updates on the game!Closed Beta is available in select regions only. #Undawn Game Your time has come Ravens - you will be able to experience the world of Undawn on April 3rd in a closed beta!Check out the producer letter for updates on the game! 🔗: bit.ly/3YSUtgRClosed Beta is available in select regions only.#Undawn #UndawnGame https://t.co/Ynn1ALZ7g0

On March 30, the publisher will pick the first set of users who will have the opportunity to participate in the Beta test. The game is a global version of Dawn Awakening, which was introduced in China in 2020. It offers an exciting adventure for followers of the horror survival genre, with a plethora of distinctive features and content to explore.

However, Garena will publish the game in the Southeast Asia region. The company has created a dedicated website for the game and initiated pre-registration for the beta test, which is scheduled to commence during the summer season. The website showcases numerous rewards that will be given following the official release.

How to pre register for Undawn Closed Beta Test (Japan, Canada, and the United States)?

Step 1 - Head to the official website by clicking on the link here.

Step 2 - Choose your platform (iOS, Android, or Windows).

Step 3 - Enter your email id.

Step 4 - After reading the privacy policy, tap on the two square tabs and then click on the Submit banner.

Upon the completion of the test, your in-game progress will be reset. However, after the official launch of Undawn, the company will offer some exclusive rewards to those who cross milestone levels during the Beta period.

Closed Beta Test participation rewards

Dawn Bringer - Epic Title ( Reach Level 40 during test)

Earth Yellow Reven Wings - Epic Vehicle (Reach level 40 and Complete the in-game survey anytime on or after April 17th, 2023)

System requirements

The system requirements provided by Tencent are only for the upcoming Closed Beta test and may be modified after the official release.

iOS: iOS 11.0 or above Android: Android 7.0, Memory 3GB of RAM or above. For CPU, we recommend Snapdragon 650 or above, Kirin 712 or above, Helio P60 or above. PC: Processor: Intel Core i3 4160, Memory: 8 GB RAM, Graphics Card: Nvidia GTX 660, Storage: 10 GB of available space.

GT (AI) @GametubeI The upcoming UNDAWN game is expected to have the same size as its Chinese version “DAWN AWAKENING”. (Around 4GB).



U can -

Customize yr own Homestead

Craft and build yr own weapons, vehicles,

Choose yr Profession - Logger, Miner, Scavenger - to survive in post apocalyptic world The upcoming UNDAWN game is expected to have the same size as its Chinese version “DAWN AWAKENING”. (Around 4GB). U can -Customize yr own HomesteadCraft and build yr own weapons, vehicles, Choose yr Profession - Logger, Miner, Scavenger - to survive in post apocalyptic world https://t.co/QFroyTlkH6

Undawn introduces a number of customized items: Homestead, characters, vehicles, weapons, and more. In this post-apocalyptic title, you'll need to rely on numerous distinctive features to stay alive. You can choose any profession such as Logger, Miner, Scavenger, and more to survive.

Daniel Ahmad @ZhugeEX Tencent is working with Will Smith for the marketing promotion of Undawn, its new open world survival game.



This is developed by Tencent's Lightspeed Studio as a AAA cross platform game (PC / Mobile) built on Unreal Engine 4.



Set to release in mainland China next month. Tencent is working with Will Smith for the marketing promotion of Undawn, its new open world survival game. This is developed by Tencent's Lightspeed Studio as a AAA cross platform game (PC / Mobile) built on Unreal Engine 4. Set to release in mainland China next month. https://t.co/YboFoEJLvM

Mo Chen, the producer of Undawn said:

"Since our first beta test back in 2021, we've made significant progress on improving the game experience after receiving thousands of feedback requests. We focused our improvements in 3 main areas: the overall combat experience, enhancing base building, and fully evolving the world into a living and breathing experience."

The development of Undawn began in January 2020. The game has undergone improvements since its initial Beta Test in 2021. The developer took into account user feedback during the first test and concentrated on three main areas for improvements: the overall combat experience, enhancing base building, and fully evolving the world into a living and breathing experience.

Poll : 0 votes