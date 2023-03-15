Valkyrae gets emotional while talking about co-hosting The Streamer Awards, says she feels "more respected"

During a Just Chatting broadcast on March 14, 2023, YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" discussed co-hosting The Streamer Awards 2023. She claimed that her life felt "pretty surreal" and became emotional.

The Los Angeles-based streamer said she was very proud of herself and had developed a "newfound respect" for her peers. She also reminisced about people approaching and complimenting her at the awards ceremony.

She stated:

"I felt more respected a bit from people. Like, random people were coming up to me. People I didn't know. I did know. They were just so... so proud of me and complimenting me and, like, just would introduce themselves to me and be like, 'I've been a fan. You are so cool.' It was just real; oh, my god! I wish my dad was here to see this. You know what I mean?"

"I feel like I'm in a daze" - Valkyrae talks about co-hosting The Streamer Awards and gets emotional

Valkyrae continued the conversation and claimed that the wholesome situation she was in felt like a "daze." She elaborated on it by saying:

"I feel like I'm in a daze. Like, I feel like I'm in daze right now! It was like releasing so much stress. I feel like, I'm just like, I don't know, really like, I'm really happy just to like, do a stream and 9 pm, just to talk to you guys and, like, I don't know. I feel like I can do this now because I feel like it's been a relief. Like, I didn't realize, like, how stressed I was from that."

The co-owner of 100 Thieves was overjoyed to see her mother watching The Streamer Awards. She then imagined what her father would have thought of the special event:

"I just like, want to know, like, what my dad's reaction would have been like. And I'll just never know. You know what I mean? I just want to know what his reaction would have been like and he probably would have watched and been like, really confused about all the categories and stuff."

Timestamp: 00:59:10

Valkyrae added:

"I just like, wonder, like, would he have understood at this point in my career, like, what I do. Like, would he have understood, like, what's going on. Like, what I'm, you know, I wonder if he would have, like, understood, at this point."

The YouTuber expressed her happiness and read out a few comments from her viewers and said:

"I don't know. I'm just very, very, very happy right now. Very, very happy. 'I'm crying.' Stop crying! 'Not me crying.' What? Stop it!"

Fans react to the Valkyrae's clip

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of fan reactions. Here are some relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to Valkyrae's emotional address (Images via Clips XT/YouTube)

Valkyrae is a popular internet personality who has been exclusively broadcasting on YouTube Gaming since 2020. She is best known as a variety gamer and frequently collaborates with well-known content creators such as Thomas "Sykkuno," Imane "Pokimane," Leslie "Fuslie," and Hasan "HasanAbi."

