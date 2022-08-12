"I hated high school": Valkyrae has heart-to-heart conversation with audience, giving tips and tricks about navigating high school

Rachell "Valkyrae," often dubbed the "Queen of Gaming," had an emotional moment with her viewers yesterday while reacting to her subreddit. The veteran streamer thanked her community for standing by her side through thick and thin as she had a heartfelt conversation about her teenage years.

The YouTube star gave her own insight into how she thought one should lead their life in high school, giving advice to the younger generation. While describing her own experience and explaining why doing bad in school is not the end of the world, she revealed that she didn't have a fun time either:

"Yeah, I hated high school. Hated it."

Valkyrae talks to her audience about the difficulties of life as a teenager, urging them to work on themselves

Valkyra was one of the first big Twitch streamers to move to YouTube and is arguably the most popular esporting content creator on the platform. Not only does she have almost four million subscribers, she pulls in millions of views to her videos per month with an average of 10-20k concurrant viewers.

As revealed by her in the stream, she has been a gaming content creator for seven years and has become one of the most successful women in the industry. Coupled with that, hhe is also one of the co-owners of the esporting giant 100 Thieves, which was recently evaluated at $460 million.

The streamer almost teared up, reminiscing about her career and thanked the community for their continued support. She shared that sometimes she feels guilty for being so lucky, considering most people don't get to turn their passion into their career:

"I just feel like life is so unfair for many people and just so harsh and just... Life is pain all the time and I just want to give you guys the biggest hug. I feel like I'm too lucky. I feel like I was too blessed because I'm like too happy and it feels immoral. It's so stupid, it's so stupid..."

In a bid to give back to her fans, she decided to impart some life advice. Looking back at her school years, Valkyrae noted that most of her audience is quite young and therefore, are still trying to figure out what to do with their lives. She also explained that things might appear bad at times, but high school isn't the end of the world:

"Many of you are so young and I know sometimes it feels like the end of the world, especially if you're in high school, like, when you're in high school that is your world. But I'm telling you, once you're out, the world becomes so much bigger, and the problems that you have now are going to be so miniscule."

She also explained that people and circumstances are bound to change as they grow older, so the only thing to take care of in high school is to look after yourself and work towards your own future:

"The people that you know now will probably not be in your life later. You're probably gonna meet better people later... If I could go back and changed my life at thetime, when I was in high school and in college, I would have focused more on myself, focus on my hobbies, focus on my interests..."

Fan reactions

Fans were overjoyed as Valkyrae shared her personal opinions with them. Most in the chat were ecstatic, thanking the streamer for making them feel better with her content. Many even started calling it a therapy session.

Chat reacting to her opinions (Image via Valkyrae/YouTube)

While most appreciated her words, a few did not like the advice. With one user by the name YourMasta saying:

"This advice is pretty dumb and I couldn’t disagree more. There are tons of issues that you can have in high school that can effect the rest of your life."

Opinions on Valkyrae's advice (Image via Jeru TV/YouTube)

Valkyrae is a highly successful streamer who effectively turned her life around. She is an inspiration to aspiring streamers everywhere with her rags-to-riches story of becoming a top streamer with her name on Forbes' 30 under 30 list.

