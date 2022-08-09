It's called love": Valkyrae gets jealous as Sykkyno and Jacksepticeye bond before starting their recent Among Us session

Many streamers had gathered live for this week's Sussy Sunday session, and Valkyrae appeared to find it difficult to let Sykkuno go as he appeared to be bonding with Jacksepticeye before the game started. She and Sykkuno have been an Among Us duo ever since they began playing together, and it appeared that she may have taken his newfound friendship with another streamer to heart.

The 100 Thieves co-owner could not help but feel a bit resentful as Jacksepticeye appeared to take her place as his best friend. In the heat of the moment, she even called their interaction cringey, but Jack defended himself and Sykkuno by saying:

"It's not cringe, Rae. It's called love."

"I just have a little resentment": Valkyrae admits to feeling left out as Sykkuno and Jacksepticeye share some intimate moments

The incident occurred before the party started a game of Among Us as part of their weekly meetup, popularly known as Sussy Sundays. This time, they were playing a modded version called 'Other Roles' that adds a bunch of new roles to the game.

The streamers were checking the proximity chat in the game before starting a match. Sykkuno, as one of the veterans in the game, took charge and asked people to test their proximity chat by saying words and running towards a certain section of the pre-game map:

"All right, guys. Let's all, um, say a word to make sure everyone can hear each other. All right, say a word and then run down."

Valkyrae asked everyone to use a word starting with B to test the mic ,and after some banter, Jacksepticeye said the word Bimbus, which prompted Sykkuno to reiterate:

"Oh, wow. Bimbus."

Jack replied by saying it was his B-word, and that's when both of them simultaneously decided to use the phrase best friend. The former said:

"Also, best friend, Sykkuno."

Sykkuno said:

"Well, I'm gonna go for best friend. Oh, my god. I was going to say the same thing!"

As the two burst out laughing after the happy coincidence, Valkyrae appeared to be upset and started calling them cringe. Pouting at the camera, she revealed that her hostility towards the pair was because she was feeling left out:

"I just have a little resentment, that's all."

Fan reactions

Chat found Valkyrae's reaction to Sykkuno and Jacksepticeye adorable, with many spamming her iconic phrase "babushka":

Chat reacts to the incident (Image via Sykkuno/YouTube)

YouTube comments also mentioned the trio, with many finding the interaction cute:

YouTube comments about Rae's jealousy (Image via OTV POG/YouTube)

With his awkward charm and funny personality, Sykkuno has become one of the most popular streamers online. It comes as no surprise that many streamers are fighting for the title of his best friend.

