"What's happening to me"- Bella Poarch, Fuslie and more react to Valkyrae's stunning outfit 

Bella Poarch, Fuslie and many other famous faces from the industry reacted to Valkyrae's latest Instagram post, wherein she can be seen flaunting her gorgeous red and black outfit in a mirror selfie.

And fans seem to love every bit of it. The YouTube Gaming star looked stunning during her recent trip to Japan and is currently in Korea for her second outing.

Showing off her perfectly matched red hot mesh net with a white tank top and black leather miniskirt, the YouTube Gaming powerhouse posted a few solo pictures on her social media handles, eliciting a plethora of interesting responses from viewers.

As one can already imagine, the picture instantly went viral, racking up over 192k and 446k likes on Twitter and Instagram, respectively.

Fans left awestruck as Valkyrae shows off her stunning outfit

As per usual, Valkyrae's stunning mirror selfie evoked tons of reactions and instantly began trending across multiple social media platforms. Everyone simply fell in love with the outfit choice - a classic leather black skirt with a white tank top and red messy coverup.

Notably, this isn't the first time the streaming phenomenon has gone viral for her sublime ensemble. From the grand Coachella music festival based in SoCal to her most recent Japan trip outfits, the YouTube sensation always manages to turn heads with her fashion nous.

Not just her fans and followers, several popular faces from different industries reacted to her styling choices. It goes without saying, but fans left no stone unturned in showering their favorite creator with love and praise.

Sharing a wide spectrum of responses, here's what fans had to say:

Fans reaction (Image via Valkyrae/Instagram)

Valkyrae is currently one of the most successful female creators in the streaming landscape, garnering tremendous success on YouTube and Instagram. Apart from her usual streaming sessions, the American internet personality often tries her hands at multiple different industries, including anime voiceovers and music.

Furthermore, she has also been YouTube's most watched female content creator since 2020 and even made it to the Forbes' 30 under 30 list in 2022.

Apart from her streaming exploits, it seems like her fashion sense has garnered a tremendous following as well. All in all, the YouTube star definitely stole millions of hearts with her latest mirror selfies.

