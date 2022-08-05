"We can easily snap a photo": Valkyrae surprises Peter and Miyoung with her strategy to click pictures of Sykkuno's toe

While queuing for Valorant with fellow 100 Thieves streamers, Valkyrae revealed to the group that it would be easy to get Sykkuno's toe pics. The weird conversation began when Peter Park, the newest member of the 100 Thieves, brought the topic up while talking to Leslie.

The 100 Thieves streamers were doing a collaborative stream celebrating Peter joining the organization. While waiting in the lobby for a competitive game of Valorant, the long-time friends started talking about photos of toes. While joking about selling their celebrity friend's toe pictures for money, Valkyrae revealed that it would be very easy to get Sykkuno's toe pictures:

"He walks barefoot all the time. We can easily snap a photo of his toes."

Peter thinks Valkyrae's strategy to take Sykkuno's toe pictures will backfire

Friendly banter between streamers is one of the key highlights of variety streaming groups like OTV and 100T. Peter and Leslie are very close friends, and the toe-talk began when he sent her a toe pic from her partner Anita. Leslie paid the favor back by sending one back to her through Peter, and that's when the conversation started going south.

After getting Leslie's toe picture, Peter joked about selling it to his viewers. When his chat seemed disinterested, he commented:

"Wait, everyone is saying no. I thought you guys loved to see toes. No? Only Scarra's toes?"

Leslie jokingly asked him to tell them it was hers, thinking it might increase the price:

"Let them know it's my toes."

With the toe pictures being shared in group chats, Miyoung "kkatamine" was really excited at the prospect of getting two such photos for free:

"Free toes! I've collected two today this easily? Sheesh!"

Peter chimed in about collecting pictures of toes from all the popular streamers for a collection:

"You're collecting the exodia of toe photos. I think the rarest and most coveted might just be Sykkuno's."

Valkyrae, however, had a different perspective. She thought that it would be easy to get Sykkuno's picture because he likes to stay barefoot:

"Oh no, those would be easy to get. He walks barefoot all the time."

As Miyoung and Peter expressed surprise at this proclamation, Valkyrae continued to say how easy it would be to take a picture of his toes. Peter took the joke further by comparing Sykkuno to Barney Stinson from the hit show How I Met Your Mother. Specifically, the episode where everyone tries to take a bad picture of the notorious womanizer but finds that it is an impossible task:

"Have you watched How I Met Your Mother and like they try to take a photo of Barney Stinson looking bad? But then every time they take a look at the photo, he actually looks good? I feel like that's Sykkuno. Like, every time you think you took a photo of his toes, like somehow he's wearing socks again, you know."

Fans react to Valkyrae's proposition

Fans were having a blast listening to the friends talk about toes. A few thought it was completely in character for Valkyrae to try and sell Sykkuno's toe pics.

Fans of streamers associated with organizations like 100 Thieves and OfflineTV thrive on friendly banter and drama among the streamer friends. Sykkuno is one of the most popular streamers in the community, and his toe pictures would, without a doubt, fetch quite an amount on the market.

