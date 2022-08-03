"Why are you doing this?": Valkyrae snaps at Sykkuno for leaking secret plans during livestream

While playing Valorant with Tarik, Valkyrae and others on stream, Thomas "Sykkuno" let slip secret birthday plans eliciting some strong reactions from the 100 Thieves co-owner. The former Twitch streamer made it clear that he will be returning to Los Angeles to attend the secret birthday party for Leslie "Fuslie" in two weeks, and Valkyrae admonished him for leaking sensitive information:

"You're a poo-poo pee-pee butt-butt brain. Why are you doing this?"

Although he is not a member of 100 Thieves, Thomas has been living in their LA house for quite some time. Earlier this year, he moved back to his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada and even told his chat about the scuffed internet he had at the California house.

Sykkuno reveals plans for Leslie's secret birthday party during livestream

Sykkuno is a highly popular streamer who currently creates content on YouTube for his 2.8 million subscribers. The variety streamer plays many games but is especially famous for his collaborative streams. While playing Valorant with fellow streamers, he challenged Valkyrae and bet that he would return to LA if she got more kills than him in that particular game:

"All right, Rae. You want to make a crazed bet? If you get more kills than me in this game, I'll fly back to LA in like two weeks."

Valkyrae was happy to take the bet, but realized something was up. The two have been friends for a long time, and she saw through his plan:

"You know what that means though, because I know you? That means you're already coming back in two weeks."

As Tarik and Grace laughed at Valkyrae's accusatory tone, Sykkuno tried to make his bit work by trying to say he might not come. But she was adamant that he would be coming. So the YouTuber tried to explain that he had to be in LA because of plans:

"What about Leslie's thing, right? So, Leslie asked me to come help her for a thing..."

(Timestamp 2:31:10)

Of course, Valkyrae knew about the secret birthday party but pretended not to know for the sake of keeping it hidden from Leslie. However, Sykkuno did not catch on and asked her why she didn't know about Leslie's birthday:

"Wait, aren't you part of Leslie's thing too? Leslie's secret birthday bash, remember?"

After staring at the screen for a brief moment, Valkyrae started admonishing him for divulging the plan during a livestream:

"You can't say that secret live. It doesn't work like that. It doesn't work like that."

When Sykkuno tried to defend himself, she could not help herself and let out some family-friendly cuss words.

Fan reactions

Fans were having a blast as the streamer ended up leaking content, pointing out that the whole point of a secret party was to keep it a secret:

Sykkuno has risen to be a top streamer thanks to his charmingly awkward attitude and his collaborative streams of him playing multiplayer games with friends and other streamers. He even received two nominations for this year's Streamer Awards.

